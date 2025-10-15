/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Thousands of people are in a Toronto Public Library queue waiting to rent one audiobook

It’s giving Ticketmaster

By Carly Lewis
 | October 15, 2025
Copy link
Thousands of people are in a Toronto Public Library queue waiting to rent one audiobook
Photo by Nick Lachance/Toronto Star

They say patience is a virtue, and 2,042 Torontonians are actively embracing that on the wait list for the audiobook version of A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson. Originally published in 2003, the award-winning title traces the universe from the Big Bang to civilization.

Related: “I dropped out of high school due to ADHD and depression. Public libraries saved my life—and now I’m getting my master’s degree”

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of their position in the Toronto Public Library’s queue, where they’re now 69th in line, having waited nearly six years for their turn.

Another user chimed in to say they were holding steady at 612th in line, having requested the audiobook in 2021.

The book has been applauded for using easily understandable language to describe complex areas of science and history, making it more appealing than reading a stack of textbooks.

Advertisement

You may be wondering why over 2,000 people must wait for their moment to rent a sound file, which is really just vibrations in the ether, molecules vibing against other molecules, the kind of thing Bryson might include in his highly sought after and explanatory book. The answer seems to be licensing agreements between publishers and the library system. (The Reddit user’s screenshot shows just one copy available.)

We Torontonians love a line!

Related: All Toronto Public Library branches will soon be open seven days a week

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

Thousands of people are in a Toronto Public Library queue waiting to rent one audiobook
City News

Thousands of people are in a Toronto Public Library queue waiting to rent one audiobook

A Lord of the Rings cast reunion is coming to Toronto
City News

A Lord of the Rings cast reunion is coming to Toronto

"I'm deeper than people assume": Sarah Gadon on the creepy brilliance of Wayward
Culture

“I’m deeper than people assume”: Sarah Gadon on the creepy brilliance of Wayward

Editor’s Letter: The city’s insatiable appetite for real estate stories
City News

Editor’s Letter: The city’s insatiable appetite for real estate stories

The Ford government just introduced new rules that will make it even harder to find a family doctor
City News

The Ford government just introduced new rules that will make it even harder to find a family doctor

An east side story in Leslieville
Real Estate News

An east side story in Leslieville

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.