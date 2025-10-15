Thousands of people are in a Toronto Public Library queue waiting to rent one audiobook

Photo by Nick Lachance/Toronto Star

They say patience is a virtue, and 2,042 Torontonians are actively embracing that on the wait list for the audiobook version of A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson. Originally published in 2003, the award-winning title traces the universe from the Big Bang to civilization.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of their position in the Toronto Public Library’s queue, where they’re now 69th in line, having waited nearly six years for their turn.

Another user chimed in to say they were holding steady at 612th in line, having requested the audiobook in 2021.

The book has been applauded for using easily understandable language to describe complex areas of science and history, making it more appealing than reading a stack of textbooks.

You may be wondering why over 2,000 people must wait for their moment to rent a sound file, which is really just vibrations in the ether, molecules vibing against other molecules, the kind of thing Bryson might include in his highly sought after and explanatory book. The answer seems to be licensing agreements between publishers and the library system. (The Reddit user’s screenshot shows just one copy available.)

We Torontonians love a line!

