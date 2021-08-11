This social worker makes $85,000 a year. How is she spending during the pandemic?

Who: Gabriella Vilner, 30

What she does: Social worker

What she makes: $85,000 a year

Where she lives: A one-bedroom apartment near Yonge and Bloor

Regular Expenses

Rent $1,265 a month, including maintenance and utilities. “It’s a great deal, especially considering the location.”

Cable and internet $85 a month, with Rogers.

Car-related expenses $1,250 a month, for lease, gas, parking and insurance. “I drive a lot for work, visiting clients. My company gives me a monthly subsidy of $275 to offset the cost of wear and tear on my car.”

Groceries $300 a month, at Loblaws or Eataly. “These places are a bit pricier, but they’re near my apartment and have good products.”

Eating out $700 a month. “This went up by $400 when restaurants reopened. I missed dining out with friends more than anything else, so I’ve been indulging myself a lot lately.”

Subscriptions $25 a month, for Netflix and SiriusXM.



Savings $500 a month. “I’d like to go to Greece when things reopen. I want to save at least $5,000 for the trip.”

Recent Splurges

Trip to Montreal $1,200. “I drove to Montreal for my 30th birthday in July. My friends paid for the Airbnb, but I spent a fair bit on gas, eating out and partying.”

Sneakers $1,300, for Christian Louboutin Vieiras. “They’re white with silver insteps. I gave them to myself as a birthday gift.”

Perfume $450, for Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau de Parfum. “It smells fruity and floral, and I wear it almost every day.”

