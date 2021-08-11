This social worker makes $85,000 a year. How is she spending during the pandemic?
Who: Gabriella Vilner, 30
What she does: Social worker
What she makes: $85,000 a year
Where she lives: A one-bedroom apartment near Yonge and Bloor
Regular Expenses
Rent $1,265 a month, including maintenance and utilities. “It’s a great deal, especially considering the location.”
Cable and internet $85 a month, with Rogers.
Car-related expenses $1,250 a month, for lease, gas, parking and insurance. “I drive a lot for work, visiting clients. My company gives me a monthly subsidy of $275 to offset the cost of wear and tear on my car.”
Groceries $300 a month, at Loblaws or Eataly. “These places are a bit pricier, but they’re near my apartment and have good products.”
Eating out $700 a month. “This went up by $400 when restaurants reopened. I missed dining out with friends more than anything else, so I’ve been indulging myself a lot lately.”
Subscriptions $25 a month, for Netflix and SiriusXM.
Savings $500 a month. “I’d like to go to Greece when things reopen. I want to save at least $5,000 for the trip.”
Recent Splurges
Trip to Montreal $1,200. “I drove to Montreal for my 30th birthday in July. My friends paid for the Airbnb, but I spent a fair bit on gas, eating out and partying.”
Sneakers $1,300, for Christian Louboutin Vieiras. “They’re white with silver insteps. I gave them to myself as a birthday gift.”
Perfume $450, for Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau de Parfum. “It smells fruity and floral, and I wear it almost every day.”
Interested in sharing your cost of living? Send a breakdown of your expenses to costofliving@torontolife.com