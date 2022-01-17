This distribution specialist makes $58,000 a year. How is she spending during the pandemic?

Who Jess Lalonde, 29

What she does Distribution specialist at a mattress company

What she makes $58,000 a year

Where she lives A one-bedroom apartment at Queen and Dufferin, with her dog, Gus

Regular Expenses

Rent $1,640 including utilities. “The building needed tenants when I moved in during the pandemic, so I got a $500 gift card and my first month’s rent for free.”

Internet $40 a month, with Fido.

Phone $67 a month, with Virgin.

Laundry $40 a month. “I usually have to do laundry a few times a week, everything from clothes to cushion covers, because Gus sheds.”

Uber $35 a month. “I mostly walk everywhere, but when I have to leave my neighbourhood, I take an Uber.”

Groceries $300 a month, at Metro and FreshCo.

Eating out $400 a month. “My favourite spots are Golden Turtle on Ossington and Parallel on Geary.”

Dog food $60 a month. “Gus likes vegetables and canned tuna for treats, which are pretty cheap.”

Fitness $40 a month, at Hone Fitness. “Going to the gym gives me a reason to leave the apartment.”

Subscriptions $10 a month, for Crave. “I just watched the first couple of episodes of the Sex and the City reboot—it was awful.”

Recent Splurges

Weekend Trip to Montreal $500, for gas, food and lodging. “It was fun to try a smoked meat sandwich at Schwartz’s.”

Culture $56, for tickets to a string quartet at Longboat Hall in early December. “The whole place was candlelit and they played famous scores from popular films, like Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings.”

