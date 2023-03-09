City

These Dufferin Grove parents make $240,000 a year. How do they spend it?

These Dufferin Grove parents make $240,000 a year. How do they spend it?

“We would love to buy our own home once we pay off some debt”

By | Photography By Erin Leydon |  

By | Photography By Erin Leydon |  

Who: Erica Moore, 40, and Trevor Moore, 38
What she does: Owner and principal of an interior design firm
What he does: R&D manager at a manufacturing company
What they make: $240,000 combined
Where they live: A three-bedroom detached in Dufferin Grove, with their sons, Otis, 5, and Charles, 3, and their Ganaraskan, Montrose

Regular Expenses

Rent: $4,600 a month. “Erica’s firm is based in our home, and the business contributes to rent,” says Trevor. “We would love to buy our own home once we pay off some debt.”

Internet: $140 a month with Bell.

Cell: $90 a month for a shared plan with Freedom Mobile.

Groceries: $1,500 a month. “We’re always trying to bring this cost down, but with two growing boys and clients often visiting, we’re at the grocery store a lot,” says Erica. “Typically, we shop at No Frills for basics.”

More Toronto Budgets

Eating out: $900 a month. “Sometimes, after an exhausting day, we’ll just order a pizza for the kids,” Erica says. “This cost also includes dinners and drinks with friends and the rare date night for us.”

Subscriptions: $48 a month for Audible, Spotify and Netflix.

Car: $250 for gas and insurance. “Our car is a 2013 Hyundai Elantra,” Trevor says. “Having the kids and dog in the back makes road trips very snug.”

Child care: $1,385 a month for daycare and after-school programs. “This will go down even more thanks to the new provincial daycare subsidy,” Trevor says. “Two years ago, we were paying $3,200 a month.”

Pet care: $120 a month for food and insurance. “Luckily our old guy is pretty healthy and hasn’t required the vet much. We keep him up to date on his vaccinations and checkups,” Erica says.

Charity: $200 a month. “When the boys are older, we may resume volunteering,” Trevor says. “For now, we do our best to set money aside each month for the causes we feel strongly about, like disaster relief.”

Recent Splurges

King-sized bed from West Elm: $2,849. “It may be too big for our room, but it’s incredibly comfortable, and we’re so happy we made the switch from a queen,” says Trevor.

Saint Laurent handbag: $3,500. “For my 40th birthday, I spoiled myself,” Erica says. “I don’t spend a lot on shoes or clothes compared to some of my friends, but I’m a sucker for a fancy handbag.”

Chanel and Hermès beauty products: $604 for a set including Chanel’s Le Blanc foam cleanser, Hydra Beauty liquid moisturizer and Hydra Beauty Gel Crème moisturizer as well as Hermès’s Eau de Merveilles perfumed soap. “I used a friend’s skin products recently and fell in love,” Erica says. “I’ve found that a little goes a long way with these, so I don’t anticipate needing to stock up again any time soon.”

Like what you’re reading?
Subscribe for just $39.99
Subscribe Now!

Topics: cost of living

 

The Latest

&#8220;I was a costume designer for film and TV. Now I make beautiful gowns out of other people&#8217;s trash&#8221;
Memoir

“I was a costume designer for film and TV. Now I make beautiful gowns out of other people’s trash”

“Two drinks a week is practically personal prohibition”: This professor is taking Canada’s new alcohol guidelines to task
City

“Two drinks a week is practically personal prohibition”: This professor is taking Canada’s new alcohol guidelines to task

“We’re addressing two problems at once: food waste and the rising cost of food”: A Q&#038;A with the founder of Odd Bunch, a new subscription service for imperfect produce
Food & Drink

“We’re addressing two problems at once: food waste and the rising cost of food”: A Q&A with the founder of Odd Bunch, a new subscription service for imperfect produce

Under Asking: &#8220;There are still deals to be had, but the market is heating up fast.&#8221; Three agents explain why they sold at a discount
Real Estate

Under Asking: “There are still deals to be had, but the market is heating up fast.” Three agents explain why they sold at a discount

Twenty-seven archival photos showcasing the history of a bygone Ontario Place
City

Twenty-seven archival photos showcasing the history of a bygone Ontario Place

Rental of the Week: $4,500 for a rare three-bedroom apartment above North of Brooklyn Pizzeria on Danforth
Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $4,500 for a rare three-bedroom apartment above North of Brooklyn Pizzeria on Danforth