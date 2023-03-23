The Questionnaire: Three theatre heads on the future of live performance

The Questionnaire: Three theatre heads on the future of live performance

“You know a show’s a hit when the air changes in the theatre. You smell the pheromones, and you know people are leaning in”

Antoni Cimolino

Artistic director, Stratford Festival

Celebrity doppelgänger: “Howie Mandel. He had masses of curly hair in his younger days.”

Intermission snack order: “Chocolate, followed by chocolate and chocolate.”

Guilty pleasure: “Wasting time on puzzles.”

Ever break a leg? “No.”

Your artistic direction in three words: “Carefully curated chaos.”

Pre-show ritual: “I gather everyone at 1 p.m. on opening day, say thank you and hand the show over to them.”

Actor you’d love to work with: “William Shakespeare.”

You know a show’s a hit when… “People I haven’t spoken to in ages call me for tickets.”

Favourite show ever: “I saw Love’s Labour’s Lost in high school, and it made me want to be an actor.”

Favourite Shakespeare quote: “ ‘Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.’ ”

Biggest regret: “Not spending more time with the greats I’ve worked with, like Christopher Plummer and Kate Reid.”

Theatre critics are… “An endangered species.”

Live theatre beats Netflix because… “It’s an event.”

Best thing about your upcoming season: “The variety—it goes from King Lear to Spamalot.”

Weyni Mengesha

Artistic director, Soulpepper

More Questionnaires

Celebrity doppelgänger: “Kerry Washington from Scandal.”

Intermission snack order: “Candied maple pecans. We make our own here.”

Guilty pleasure: “The opening-night after-after-party.”

Ever break a leg? “Never.”

Your artistic direction in three words: “Fresh. Bold. Joyful.”

Actor you’d love to work with: “Amanda Brugel from The Handmaid’s Tale. She can do anything.”

You find inspiration… “Anywhere­—before my two kids wake up.”

You know a show’s a hit when… “The actors and audience are in tune with one another. They say that hearts start to beat in time in the theatre.”

You wanted to be an artistic director when… “I felt compelled to have a conversation with the city across a season versus just one show.”

Worst thing an audience member can do: “Not come.”

Live theatre beats Netflix because… “It’s a communal act, and audiences change the shape of a show every night.”

Best thing about your upcoming season: “It’s a celebration of our city, featuring Toronto communities that don’t often have their stories told.”

The future of theatre is… “More socializing, more community.”

Tim Carroll

Artistic director, Shaw Festival

Celebrity doppelgänger: “Sam Neill in Jurassic Park.”

Ever break a leg? “No, but I broke my cheekbone playing golf with a croquet mallet.”

Your artistic direction in three words: “So, what’s next?”

Actor you’d love to work with: “I’m a massive fan of Cate Blanchett.”

You know a show’s a hit when… “The air changes in the theatre. You smell the pheromones, and you know people are leaning in.”

Favourite show ever: “The Dragon’s Trilogy by Robert Lepage. The music, movement, text and silent language were stunning.”

You knew you wanted to be an artistic director when… “My friend told me I wouldn’t make a real difference until I had my own company.”

Biggest regret: “Spending time regretting things.”

Worst thing an audience member can do: “Have a coughing fit and not leave.”

The best seat in the house is… “At the back, where you get the whole picture.”

Live theatre beats Netflix because… “There’s no safety net.”

Best thing about your upcoming season: “We’ll have audiences crowding into theatres again.”

The future of theatre is… “Cheap seats.”