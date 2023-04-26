The Questionnaire: Three production designers on creating the look and feel of TV’s biggest shows

“Not even my mom understands what a production designer does”

Andy Berry

Current project: “Amazon’s The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh”

Dream job growing up: “A painter.”

Celebrity doppelgänger: “A lot of people used to say that I look like Morrissey.”

Favourite TV show right now: “I really enjoyed The Last of Us.”

You wish you had worked on… “The Mandalorian. It would be great to have the chance to create a world like that.”

Best place to film in Toronto: “Abandoned buildings, TTC tunnels, rooftops of towers—the kinds of places that few others get to see.”

What people get wrong about your job: “Pretty much everything. Not even my mom understands what a production designer does. When you’re watching a film or TV show, everything except the actor and their costume was chosen or created by one of us.”

First thing you do at work every day: “I meet the shooting crew and open the set, then make sure everything looks the way it should.”

Best transformation project: “For Perfect Storms: Disasters that Changed the World, I used Sunnyside Pavilion to create a scene during the Spanish Inquisition, in which we burned a heretic at the stake.”

How to improve the industry: “It’s still a white-male-dominated business, but I’m always hiring new crew and making sure to bring on more diverse talent.”

What scares you about the future of TV: “Not getting the next gig.”

Nazgol Goshtasbpour

Current project: “Amazon’s Reacher”

Dream job growing up: “An actor.”

Celebrity doppelgänger: “When I had short hair, I got Selma Blair a lot.”

Favourite TV show right now: “The White Lotus—I love Jennifer Coolidge.”

Favourite director: “At the moment, Asghar Farhadi, who directed A Separation.”

Best place to film in Toronto: “The Fairmont Royal York. It has so many versatile spaces.”

What people get wrong about your job: “People think we just find locations, but I lead a team of magicians—an art department, construction workers, painters and set decorators—who transform each location we use.”

Behind-the-scenes secret: “In cereal commercials, we use glue as milk to help the pieces float and not get soggy.”

Best transformation project: “For Quarter Life Poetry, we turned Bay and Bloor into NYC with yellow cabs, street vendors and a giant inflatable rat.”

Hardest part of your job since the pandemic: “Ordering supplies takes six to eight weeks of lead time, and the price of materials keeps fluctuating.”

Biggest industry shift: “Being able to ‘walk’ a set virtually before it’s built.”

What scares you about the future of TV: “There’s so much demand for content that I often wonder if a drought is coming.”

Matthew Davies

Current project: “Netflix’s The Madness”

Dream job growing up: “An architect, until I actually became one. Once I got out of school, the job felt so mundane.”

Celebrity doppelgänger: “A mix of James McAvoy and Prince Harry.”

Favourite TV show right now: “I really appreciate the design of Severance.”

Favourite directors: “Sarah Polley, Clement Virgo and Denis Villeneuve. I’m rooting for Canadian talent!”

First thing you do at work every day: “Apologize for being late and check the production calendar.”

Best transformation project: “In Five Days at Memorial, we turned parts of the Financial District into a Katrina-ravaged New Orleans.”

Hardest part of your job since the pandemic: “All of our meetings are on Zoom, and we scan locations online rather than physically scouting them.”

Biggest industry shift: “Virtual production has been a game changer. We build and travel less, which reduces our carbon footprint.”

How to improve the industry: “It’s about time we reflected on the environmental impact of film production.”

What scares you about the future of TV: “The proliferation of content right now is extreme, and shows I’m proud of, like Five Days at Memorial, aren’t getting the love they deserve.”