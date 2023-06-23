City

The Questionnaire: Three hotel GMs on fulfilling impossible requests

The Questionnaire: Three hotel GMs on fulfilling impossible requests

“Our job is to never say no”

By David Paterson |  

By David Paterson |  

George Sovatzis

The Drake Hotel

What you do: “I hire great people and then get out of the way.”
Celebrity doppelgänger: “I get asked regularly on the street if I’m education minister Stephen Lecce.”
Secret to a well-made bed: “How you tuck the linen—it has to be crisp, with all corners even.”
Toronto gem you recommend to visitors: “Roncesvalles. It’s within walking distance of the Drake, and it’s like a little town within the city.”
Travel light or pack everything but the kitchen sink: “I pack the entire kitchen.”
Dream vacation destination: “Always Greece.”
Your summer reading includes…Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. I’ve been meaning to read it for years.”
Best drink in your hotel bar: “Our Classic Drake Caesar. I’ve never had a better caesar in my life.”
Best room in your hotel: “Our rooftop suite. The decor, the views, the furnishings, the oversized terrace—it is something to behold.”
What people don’t know about your job: “I have no desk.”
The biggest challenge for hotels right now: “Business has started to recover after Covid, but our slow periods are very slow and our busy periods are very busy. There isn’t a middle ground.”

Anthony Campaniaris

Nobu Toronto

What you do: “I make magic happen. In the hotel industry, you get the most elaborate requests—I’ve been asked to import Russian caviar in 24 hours and have a department store open for private shopping—and our job is to never say no.”
Celebrity doppelgänger: “Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey in Suits.”
The secret to a well-made bed: “Flat—not fitted—sheets and a tight tuck.”
Travel light or pack everything but the kitchen sink: “Travel light. Who has time for baggage claim?”
Item you never travel without: “My Nexus card and Lysol wipes.”
Favourite mini-bar indulgence: “I have both a sweet and salty tooth. I clear them out.”
Dream vacation destination: “I’ve travelled most of the world, so it would have to be outer space with Virgin Galactic.”
Dream job as a child: “I was one of the most argumentative children ever, so lawyer.”
Your summer reading includes…The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller.”
What people don’t know about your job: “They think I have a desk job, but I roll up my sleeves. I could never make a bed as a child, but it’s something I’ve mastered now.”

Lyle Pauls

More Questionnaires

Ace Hotel Toronto

What you do: “I bring guests into our hotel to discover new vibes, great music, local culture, amazing food and kind people.”
Celebrity doppelgänger: “Bruce Willis.”
Travel light or pack everything but the kitchen sink: “I take a T-shirt, flip-flops and one posh frock. The rest of the space is for my wife’s stuff.”
Dream vacation destination: “I just did a trip to Kyoto. I wanted to get a table at Noma before it closed.”
Standout celebrity encounter: “I hosted Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in Trinidad in 2008. And I’ve had dinner one table over from Mick Jagger.”
Your summer reading includes…Che: A Memoir by Fidel Castro. I just came back from Cuba.”
The best room in your hotel: “I like the coziness of our smaller rooms, which give you the vibe of the city and have views of St. Andrew’s Playground.”
The key to making a great hotel is… “The kindness and care of the people who welcome the guests.”
What people don’t know about your job: “People think that my life is all socializing and hospitality, yet most of my time is spent analyzing market data and engaging with team members.”

Topics: the questionnaire

 

Big Stories

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate
Deep Dives

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school&#8217;s descent into chaos
Deep Dives

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school’s descent into chaos

These are Toronto&#8217;s best new restaurants in 2023
Food & Drink

These are Toronto’s best new restaurants in 2023

This man&#8217;s gun ended up in the hands of a murderer
Deep Dives

This man’s gun ended up in the hands of a murderer

Future City: An optimist’s guide to the green, affordable, Jetsonesque near-future of Toronto real estate
Real Estate

Future City: An optimist’s guide to the green, affordable, Jetsonesque near-future of Toronto real estate

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex
Deep Dives

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex