The price of the Ex’s new VIP pass will make your head spin

Photo: Getty Images

Wages are stagnant, grocery prices are up and Trump’s tariff war is threatening the very foundations of Canada’s economy. But, hey, anyone want to go foursies on an $1,800 VIP pass to the Ex?

Last week the CNE revealed its first-ever premium experience package, a panoply of perks including skip-the-line privileges, drink tickets, front-row seats to Bandshell performances, a storage area for personal belongings, a $50 voucher to sample this year’s Franken-foods and a limited-supply CNE collector pin set to commemorate the summer you turned bougie.

Related: This flight attendant makes $95,000 per year. How does he spend it?

Now about that price tag.

If last year at the Ex was all about supersized foods (see the foot-long mozzarella sticks and the giant doughnut), this year’s novelty attractions are XXL price tags. Each individual pass is $452.99, but passes must be bought in groups of four, which cranks the total up to $1,811.96.

Advertisement

That’s right: for the price of a month’s rent for the average Toronto one-bedroom, high rollers can spend a few hours looking down on fellow CNE revellers from the iconic Sky Ride, throwing up that giant mozzarella stick after riding the Gravitron, then sitting front-row to watch the CNE Superdogs or the iconic Acrobat Ice Dancing Show. (The VIP pass includes one but not both of these spectacles.)

Related: This piano teacher and wedding musician makes $170,000 a year. How does she spend it?

If this decision feels too arduous, pass holders can access a dedicated concierge team, there to help “curate” experiences and even to accompany VIPs on their CNE journey—at least those VIPs who find the prospect of a hungover student carnie escort appealing.

To be fair to the Ex, elitism has been infiltrating the theme park ecosystem for a while now. Disneyland first introduced the Fast Pass in 1999, and Canada’s Wonderland has its own version, which goes for $79 on top of the $45 park admission fee. That’s still considerably cheaper than the CNE’s VIP pass, but Wonderland’s doesn’t come with a commemorative pin set.