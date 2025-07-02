This flight attendant makes $95,000 per year. How does he spend it?

Charles Parreira is a 43-year-old flight attendant. He’s paid hourly and brings in roughly $95,000 a year. In 2010, he bought a one-plus-one-bedroom, one-bathroom starter condo at Lansdowne and Dupont for $189,000, which he later sold for $530,000. Breaking into the market that early helped him pay for his current condo—a two-bedroom, two- bathroom unit at Galleria on the Park in Wallace Emerson, which he purchased in November of 2019 for $705,000. He considers it his forever home and hopes to retire here in his late 50s.

Related: How a flight attendant’s side hustle nets him more than $1,000 per gig

Regular Expenses

Mortgage: $1,500 a month. “I love it here. My home faces south, and I have an unobstructed east-west view of the entire skyline.”

Related: This piano teacher and wedding musician makes $170,000 a year. How does she spend it?

Utilities: $140.

Advertisement

Maintenance fees: $490. “My internet is included.”

Phone: $62 with Rogers. “I got this kick-ass plan that I discovered on a Reddit thread. It includes free international roaming in 64 countries. Rogers didn’t advertise it. I had to call multiple times until they finally let me sign up.”

Groceries: $350 a month. “I go to Food Basics or FreshCo, since they’re closest to me. I love to cook and to experiment: adding spices I bought overseas or pulling random ingredients from the pantry and fridge.”

Transit: $100 a month. “My morning commute is quite simple. I walk to the Bloor GO station and take the UP Express to work.”

Related: After decades of delays, the UP Express will soon connect to the TTC via a pedestrian tunnel

Advertisement

Going out: $100 a month. “My friends and I go out about once a month for dinner and drinks to explore the city. We just went to Aleria in West Queen West.”

Takeout: $100 a month. “My guilty pleasure is sushi. I get it delivered once a month from Monkey Sushi on Ossington. Their torched salmon roll, spicy salmon roll and sashimi are my go-tos. It’s enough for two people, but I eat it all myself.”

Mirvish shows: $709 a year. “I’ve always loved musicals. This package includes tickets to seven shows. The last one I attended was Just For One Day.”

Subscriptions: $62 a month, for Apple TV, Apple Music, Netflix, Paramount Plus and iCloud. “If I’m not listening to music when at home, I stream. I’ve been following Severance since it came out and I just binged the new season of Black Mirror over two days.”

Massages: $180 a month. “I go to Seraphic Massage at College and Brock. My benefits cover $80.”

Advertisement

Savings: $1,000 a month. “The money’s split between an RRSP, a TFSA and a regular savings account for rainy days, vacations and retirement.”

Recent Splurges

New feature wall: $7,000. “I’ve always wanted a fireplace feature wall. I got it installed last November.”

Steve Madden shoes: $200. “I walk everywhere, so I go through shoes quickly. Because the Bay was closing, I was able to score a deal on two pairs.”