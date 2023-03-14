The new season of Ted Lasso is here—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated titles coming to Netflix, Prime Video, CBC Gem, Crave, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus

Big dreams and bold ambitions are at the forefront of this week’s streaming titles. Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso is back for season three, and the lovable British team of soccer underdogs has their sights set on the biggest prize of their careers. Also premiering is Extrapolations, a lofty anthology series about the role climate change plays in all aspects of human life, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and Kit Harington. On the true-crime thriller side, Boston Strangler follows two journalists (played by Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon) who are determined to take down the infamous serial killer. Here are the most anticipated streaming releases coming to Netflix, Prime Video, CBC Gem, Crave, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

10. Dance 100 (Netflix)

Step Up meets So You Think You Can Dance in this new reality series. Popular Peloton instructor Ally Love hosts the competition, which asks eight contestants to choreograph, produce and perform pieces with 100 of the world’s most renowned dancers. After each performance, the group of 100 will vote to eliminate a competitor until the last one standing is crowned superstar choreographer. March 17

9. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix)

Pornhub is one of the world’s most-visited websites, and now its history is finally being told. Sex workers, former employees and activists participate in this documentary, which goes deep into the highs, lows and many scandals of the company, including how it changed the landscape of adult entertainment, faced allegations of sex trafficking and more. March 15

8. Class of ’07 (Prime Video)

For many, high school reunions are the stuff of nightmares. But what if your reunion happens to coincide with a natural disaster? That’s what the characters in this Australian comedy series face when a tidal wave hits during their 10-year reunion at an all-girls school, stranding them on an island and leaving them with only each other for survival. March 16

7. Essex County (CBC Gem)

Adapted from Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel of the same name, this five-part miniseries follows four family members who are looking for redemption in different ways as they come in and out of each others’ lives. Molly Parker, Brian J. Smith, Stephen McHattie, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong and Kevin Durand star. March 19

6. Shadow and Bone, season two (Netflix)

After a lengthy hiatus, this fantasy series—which is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishverse novels—is back for a second season, and the story is picking up right where it left off. Alina (Jessie Mei Li) must figure out the key to controlling her rare, ultra-strong magical powers while building an army of allies tough enough to take on the even mightier (and very evil) General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). Unfortunately for Alina, he’s created a seemingly indestructible army of shadow monsters in the meantime. March 16

5. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Crave)

This Academy Award–nominated documentary directed by Laura Poitras (already an Oscar winner) follows the life and career of Nan Goldin. Goldin is internationally renowned for her groundbreaking photography—much of which explores LGBTQ culture—as well as her fierce and very personal advocacy to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis. March 19

4. Boston Strangler (Disney Plus)

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon star in this true-crime thriller as 1960s journalists Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole. McLaughlin is the first reporter to connect the now infamous Boston Strangler murders, and Cole joins her to chase the story. But their investigation is made even more difficult by the danger they’re putting themselves in and the rampant sexism of the era. March 17

3. Swarm (Prime Video)

Co-created by Donald Glover, this series follows a young woman whose obsession with her favourite R&B singer unexpectedly turns dark and deadly. Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin and Kiersey Clemons star. March 17

2. Extrapolations (Apple TV Plus)

This ambitious series tells eight interconnected stories spread across 33 years, each dealing with how climate change affects all aspects of human life. It features a big cast of big names, including Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Kit Harington, Diane Lane, Daveed Diggs, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker and many more. March 17

1. Ted Lasso, season three (Apple TV Plus)

This feel-good favourite—about a bumbling but kind-hearted American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) attempting to lead a British soccer team—returns for its third season, and things are looking very different for the beloved cast of characters. AFC Richmond has been promoted to the Premier League, but the team is being ridiculed by the media and is assumed to be heading toward a last-place finish. Meanwhile, former assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) has gone to work for a rival team. March 15