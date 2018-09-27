Team Canada hockey player Gillian Apps and Team USA player Meghan Duggan got married last weekend

Team Canada hockey player Gillian Apps and Team USA player Meghan Duggan got married last weekend

It’s an athletic love story for the ages: over the weekend, Gillian Apps, a member of the Canadian National Hockey Team that won three consecutive Olympic gold medals, married Meghan Duggan, the captain of her rival USA team. A Toronto native, Apps retired in 2015 and currently works as a coach for the women’s hockey program at Boston College, while Duggan plays for Boston Pride in the National Women’s Hockey League. Here’s a look at their relationship, and big day.

Two two met several years ago competing against each other on the ice, but their first official “couple photo” was posted on Instagram in early 2017—nearly two years after Apps officially retired from the sport and one year after Duggan’s Team USA finally won Olympic gold:

They went on a trip to Exuma in the Bahamas:

Before their own ceremony, the couple attended weddings as each other’s dates:

They also took a chilly trip up north to celebrate a birthday:

As expected, they play hockey in their spare time:

They also run for charity:

Apps is Duggan’s favourite person:

They had a wedding countdown:

In July, they had a bridal shower at a local golf club, featuring a giant doughnut cake:

They celebrated their big day at the William Allen Farm in Maine. Fellow olympians Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker and Erika Lawler were bridesmaids:

Here’s what the venue looked like:

Apps had “nothing but smiles” after an amazing weekend:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoH0qM3jpxk/?hl=en&taken-by=gapps10