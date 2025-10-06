/
1x
City News

Taylor Swift shouted out Vancouver on The Life of a Showgirl

We’re so chill, but this make us jealous

By Carly Lewis
 | October 6, 2025
Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS24

Taylor Swift may be the world’s reigning queen of optimization, having recorded her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, during breaks from her super ambitious, record-breaking Eras tour, which had its grand finale in Vancouver last December, right after Toronto turned into a suburb of Swiftiedom for a week. (Which we loved, please don’t come for us.)

The title track of the new album ends with Swift bidding farewell to the screaming crowd at Vancouver’s B.C. Place arena. Swift explained in a track-by-track breakdown on Amazon Music that Vancouver holds a special spot in her heart.

“That always chokes me up because it transports me back to that actual memory of standing on that stage, for the last time, on that tour that was so important to me, and the tour that really inspired the album,” she says.

We’re happy for Vancouver but Taylor, we named a street after you! We closed a highway to save you from languishing in downtown traffic! It was rare and we remember it, all too well.

Maybe Toronto will make an appearance on the next one. The door to our dive bars is always open.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

