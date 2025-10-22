Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has exciting news

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, via Instagram

After playing an overachieving high-schooler in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Mississauga-born actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan can now add overachieving university alumna to her impressive qualifications.

Ramakrishnan, whose character, Devi, was based on co-creator Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age experience, collected her degree from York University, according to photos posted on Instagram earlier this week. “New character unlocked: Maitreyi the university graduate,” she wrote, sharing that she majored in human rights and equity studies. “And no, you don’t need to have a degree to know about human rights.”

Related: Meet the Mississauga teen who beat out 15,000 actors to star in Mindy Kaling’s new show

Kaling herself chimed in, commenting, “I’m gonna cry! Congrats little genius.”

Ramakrishnan appeared in Freakier Friday this year and is set to voice a character in an upcoming Angry Birds instalment, due out in 2027. She’s also on the cover of Vogue India‘s November issue.

Advertisement

Elevating her graduation photos just as much as she elevated her role in Never Have I Ever, Ramakrishnan posed in a convenience store with an array of exam-cramming staple snacks—Monster energy drink in hand, naturally.

Related: “I’m deeper than people assume”—Sarah Gadon on the creepy brilliance of Wayward