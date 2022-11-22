Inside
Toronto Life’s Most Influential party, with Matty Matheson, Mattea Roach and more
John Tory, Kristin Cochrane, Jeffrey Remedios and plenty of other VIPs gathered at Harry Rosen for an exclusive event
By Toronto Life | Photography By George Pimentel | November 22, 2022
Celebrity chef Matty Matheson, No. 11, with Ian Rosen, president and COO of Harry Rosen
On the evening of November 17,
Toronto Life hosted its annual celebration of at Harry Rosen in Yorkville. Superstar chef Matty Matheson, the city’s most influential people Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach, publishing powerhouse Kristin Cochrane and other city-shaping personalities turned out to toast a year’s worth of accomplishments.
Brampton’s Haviah and Omega Mighty performed while guests danced and enjoyed Louis Roederer champagne, Tanqueray No. 10 gin, cocktails from World Class Canada and wine by J. Lebegue. Non-alcoholic drinks were provided by Seedlip. Karine Joncas and Basic Maintenance provided gifting.
Here’s a closer look at what went down.
Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach, No. 50, posing with the supersized likeness of No. 1, Simu Liu
Universal Music Canada CEO Jeffrey Remedios, No. 19 for his influence over the arts in Toronto, chats with Mayor John Tory, No. 6
Kristin Cochrane, the CEO of Penguin Random House Canada and this year’s No. 13 for her publishing power, with partner Tom Best
TSN reporter Rick Westhead, who made No. 22 for his investigation into Hockey Canada, with his wife and friends
Kieran Moore (left), Ontario’s chief medical officer of health and this year’s No. 12, with his son
Robyn Doolittle, this year’s No. 43 for her reporting on Hockey Canada, the gender wage gap and the broken access-to-information system
Juno- and Polaris-winning musician Haviah Mighty
Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank and No. 27 for feeding more people than ever
Notisha Massaquoi (right), an assistant professor at the University of Toronto and this year’s No. 37 for leading the advisory board that developed the Toronto Police Service’s new race-based data collection policy
Global News journalist Seán O’Shea, who earned No. 40 on the list for his courage in reporting from the trucker convoy protest at Parliament Hill
Nick Kouvalis (right), who took No. 34 for his behind-the-scenes role in propelling both Tory and Ford to re-election
TikTok titan Patsy Collins (right) with a friend
Sumith Fernando, whose deli, SumiLicious, was the only Scarborough restaurant to receive Michelin recognition, with partner Shalika De Fonseka
Shopify VP Satish Kanwar and angel investor Arati Sharma
Ian Rosen (left), president and COO of Harry Rosen, with Larry Rosen, CEO and chairman
Haviah Mighty
Haviah’s sister and collaborator, Omega Mighty
Toronto Life‘s editor-in-chief, Malcolm Johnston, congratulates this year’s list
Ken Hunt, publisher of
Toronto Life and president of St. Joseph Communications, flanked by Bernadette Morra (left), editor-in-chief of FASHION, and PR pro Michelle Levy
Doug Downey (left), attorney general of Ontario (No. 24), with Amin Massoudi, informal adviser to Premier Doug Ford
DJ Jon Daniels
Scott Vanderwel (left) and Nick Sulsky of PointsBet flanking actor Dax Ravina and artist management professional Sheila Roberts
TL EIC Malcolm Johnston with restaurateur Kamen Sun and Clement Chu, one of the organizers of Simu Liu’s charitable efforts
Michael Moskowitz, head of NorthStar Gambling, with friends
Global News Radio 640 Toronto’s Greg Brady and Amanda Cupido
Andrew Weir of Destination Toronto, the organization behind Michelin’s Toronto debut, with his wife, Heather Weir