First Look: Trionda, the 2026 FIFA World Cup ball

For the first time in FIFA history, the official World Cup ball will wear a Canadian flag. Adidas has just unveiled Trionda, the orb that will fly, spin and inevitably decide the most consequential moments of the 2026 tournament hosted across North America.

The name is a portmanteau: tri for the three host nations and onda, Spanish for “wave” (and slang for “What’s up?”). Swirls of red, green and blue nod to Canada, Mexico and the US. A maple leaf, an eagle and stars serve as its national emblems, and each of its four matte-finished panels splinters into three arms, also red, green and blue. Soccer aesthetes will spot echoes of the 2006 Teamgeist’s curves and the 2014 Brazuca’s saturated palette.

But Trionda isn’t just a fashion piece. Adidas had to solve a problem unique to a tournament spanning 16 cities with radically different climates, from high-altitude Mexico City to rainy, sea-level Vancouver. Traditional balls risk deflating or behaving unpredictably as air pressure changes. Trionda’s panels are engineered to withstand the differences, tested across seven cities to make sure drag and pressure hits evenly wherever the match is played.

The real magic is happening inside the ball. Hidden in one panel is a 500-hertz motion sensor, the ball’s heartbeat. It logs every pass, shot and touch, sending live data to referees and stat keepers. The chip helps confirm offside calls, handballs and more—all in real time. Adidas has tinkered with “connected ball” tech since Qatar 2022, but this version is lighter, sturdier and more balanced thanks to counterweights in the other panels.

Though its design nods to World Cups gone by, those forty grams of silicon and science make Trionda the most technologically advanced ball yet: sleek on the outside, groundbreaking on the inside.