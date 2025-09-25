Antlers Up: Meet Canada’s FIFA mascot

Earlier today, FIFA unveiled the mascots for the 2026 World Cup host countries, including Canada’s very own Maple the Moose. And maybe you’re thinking, Oh my, what a reductive cultural stereotype. What’s next: an American eagle? A Mexican jaguar? Does Maple live in an igloo and say “sorry” too much?

Yes, yes and no, actually: Maple is a “a street style–loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper” who “found purpose through creativity, resilience and unapologetic individuality.” It’s a lot of backstory for an animated moose, but at least Maple sounds a bit cooler than Clutch the Eagle, who “possesses an unquenchable thirst for adventure” and doesn’t appear to have any hipster side-hustles. Zayu the Jaguar completes this ragtag gang of animated critters that social media is already comparing to The Backyardigans.

It really takes you back to all the Barney the Dinosaur cracks that accompanied the launch of the Raptors branding way back when. But today we love our Raptor, and we will love Maple too. It’s just funny to imagine a bunch of over-educated branding whizzes sitting in a boardroom and someone mentioning a Canadian moose “as a joke” in the first 30 seconds of the brainstorming sesh. And six months later, here we are. Antlers up!