/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Editor’s Letter: The city’s insatiable appetite for real estate stories

Torontonians are obsessed, whether they’re in the market or not, so we devoted an entire issue to real estate: the next hot neighbourhoods, what to do about the affordability crisis, alternative housing options, and more

By Malcolm Johnston
 | October 15, 2025
Copy link
Editor’s Letter: The city’s insatiable appetite for real estate stories
Photo by Sandro Altamirano

A few days after my wife and I moved into our first house, we were startled to learn that our new neighbours were already well acquainted with us. They knew our names and occupations and that we had a baby on the way. Having toured our place during the open house, they were aware of the interior layout. Most shocking was that they knew, to the dollar, how much we had paid. When it comes to the fishbowl world of Toronto real estate, we quickly realized, there are no secrets.

Our neighbours weren’t unusual. Torontonians of all stripes are obsessed with real estate. Gossiping about it—Who? How much? Did they overpay?—is our favourite pastime. And like a civic mood ring, real estate also tells us everything about our city and its citizens, priorities and failures, needs and wants. Given what feels like a pivotal phase in our city’s development, the moment felt ripe to devote an entire issue to the topic of real estate, in all the disparate ways it touches our lives.

Right now, the market is full of contradictions. Toronto faces an affordability crisis while a glut of condos sits unbought, even at plummeting price points. Just as bizarrely, in our quest to become a magnet for top-tier international talent, someone forgot to make sure the existing middle class—the firefighters, accountants and teachers—could afford to stick around. This year, Ontario experienced its largest population loss in a single quarter since 1951 (when StatCan started keeping track). And at a time when developers, governments and tradespeople are all eager to build, the number of quarterly housing starts in the province is at its lowest since 2009.

Editor’s Letter: The city’s insatiable appetite for real estate stories
Photo by Erman Gunes/iStock

We brought these and other vexing conundrums into a room full of experts, including the city’s chief planner, a social housing advocate, an affordable housing executive, an academic and two leading residential developers (one rental, the other with a focus on modular homes). The result, “The Real Estate Diviners,” is an illuminating read. All agreed that the problems are solvable but that the stakes of continuing to get it wrong are sky-high.

As if to drive home the point, federal housing minister Gregor Robertson recently described the Toronto condo market as being “in free fall.” One of his proposed fixes was to focus on what he calls “non-market housing,” a category that includes co-ops. They were a big part of Toronto’s story in the ’70s, kick-started with funding from the OG Trudeau government. As you’ll read in “A Co-Op Love Story,” the experiment worked, nurturing community and opportunity. In the case of Jan Champagne and Miriam Zachariah, it also fostered family.

Advertisement

At the other end of the spectrum, Courtney Shea delivers an investigative feature about Singa Bui, a real estate lawyer accused of embezzling millions of dollars from homebuyers. Bui and her husband then masterfully foot-dragged the court process with delay after excuse after sob story. “Pathological Lawyer” is a cautionary tale about predatory actors and the fallibility of our housing regulators.

For all the problems Toronto faces, it remains a place with much more going for it than against it, a message woven into our sprawling cover story, “Where to Buy Next.” The package features 12 neighbourhoods that are on the rise thanks to major infrastructure initiatives—­particularly transit projects—that portend rejuvenation, density and elevated quality of life. For prospective buyers or sellers (or perennial speculators), consider it essential reading.

Malcolm Johnston is the editor of Toronto Life. He can be reached via email at editor@torontolife.com.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Malcolm Johnston
Malcolm Johnston

Malcolm Johnston is the editor-in-chief of Toronto Life, a role he took on in 2022 after more than 11 years at the magazine. He has worked as a writer and features editor, with a strong focus on investigative journalism and in-depth reporting on the people, politics, and culture shaping Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

"I'm deeper than people assume": Sarah Gadon on the creepy brilliance of Wayward
Culture

“I’m deeper than people assume”: Sarah Gadon on the creepy brilliance of Wayward

Editor’s Letter: The city’s insatiable appetite for real estate stories
City News

Editor’s Letter: The city’s insatiable appetite for real estate stories

The Ford government just introduced new rules that will make it even harder to find a family doctor
City News

The Ford government just introduced new rules that will make it even harder to find a family doctor

An east side story in Leslieville
Real Estate News

An east side story in Leslieville

King Living just opened its new Toronto showroom. Here’s a look inside
TL Insider

King Living just opened its new Toronto showroom. Here’s a look inside

People are stealing a lot of apples this season
City News

People are stealing a lot of apples this season

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.