Dumb and Dumber: Assessing the most popular smartphone alternatives on the market

1. The Minimal Phone is a fully functional smartphone with a twist: an e-ink screen and a tactile QWERTY keyboard for anyone who misses their BlackBerry.

2. Invented by two former Google staffers, the Light Phone III has a black-and-white screen and a tight roster of basic tools such as a calendar, a calculator, a camera and directions.

3. The Wisephone runs on a proprietary operating system that blocks social media, games and internet browsing.

4. The bare-bones and kosher Mindful Phone comes with Jewish prayer apps pre-installed.

5. Heineken’s Boring Phone began as a marketing gimmick for the beer giant; now it’s a collector’s item for flip phone enthusiasts.

Advertisement

6. With a nine-centimetre-tall screen, the Unihertz Jelly is the world’s smallest Android smartphone.

7. The Mudita Kompakt packs just the essentials—phone, maps, calendar, audio recorder—behind a matte e-ink screen.

8. The Punkt MP02 looks like a calculator, and that’s about all it does beyond calling and messaging.

9. A modern take on the classic flip phone, the TCL Flip 2 offers talk, text and little else.