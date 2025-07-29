/
City News

Dear Urban Diplomat: Pay transparency is ruining my work friendship

My co-worker and I recently discovered that she’s making far less than me despite our similar roles, and now she’s giving me the cold shoulder

By Urban Diplomat
 | July 29, 2025
Dear Urban Diplomat, I’m very close to my co-worker—we do everything together. Or at least we used to. Our company recently implemented a pay transparency policy, and it revealed that she’s making much less money than I am despite our similar jobs. Now she’s gone frosty and even snarkily brought up how many tabs she’s picked up at our after-work dinners and drinks. I know it’s not my fault, but I still feel guilty. How can I rescue this friendship? —Pay Wall, Hillcrest Village

Invite her out for another round of drinks and have a frank conversation about it. Let her know that you’re on her side. Tell her that you don’t think you’re paid more because of anything to do with your abilities, and ask what you can do to be an advocate for her in the office. And when the cheque comes, don’t even think about letting her touch it.

