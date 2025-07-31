/
Dear Urban Diplomat: I adopted a dog to meet people, but people only like me for my dog

Max gets all the attention when we’re out, and I get ignored at the other end of his leash. I’m starting to regret getting him. Any advice?

By Urban Diplomat
 | July 31, 2025
Dear Urban Diplomat, My dog is more popular than I am, and it’s making me feel inadequate. When I moved into my shoebox condo a few months ago, I got Max, a border collie, to help me get to know my new neighbours. I figured he’d be a good icebreaker around the building and in the park across the street. Unfortunately, Max gets all the attention, and everyone ignores me. I think it’s rude to stop and dote on a dog without saying anything to the owner, and I’m starting to regret the adoption. Any advice? —Pet Peeve, CityPlace

Making new friends is hard, and dogs are great conversation starters, but adopting one for the sole purpose of meeting people is just wrong. Besides, Max has aced his job: attracting your neighbours’ attention. Now do yours. Introduce yourself the next time a neighbour approaches Max. Be the confident, interesting and out­going owner that such a dog deserves. And make sure you scratch his belly every day for his efforts. If you’re lucky, his winning personality will rub off on you.

THIS CITY

