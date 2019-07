Buh-bye, Kawhi

Buh-bye, Kawhi

So that happened. And now we all need a little cheering up

We’re not gonna dwell on this. He was great. We loved him. We were a little too clingy, but we have abandonment issues. Anyway, we’ll cry on our own time. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up a few funnies, to brighten up your mourning.

Because we’re going to miss him more than GOT:

Because we’re also feeling KLow’s pain:

Because it’s just funny:

And just because: