/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

A Lord of the Rings cast reunion is coming to Toronto

We look forward to welcoming a torrent of cosplaying Ringers to our fair city

By Carly Lewis
 | October 15, 2025
Copy link
A Lord of the Rings cast reunion is coming to Toronto
Photo by Bill Waters

Major news for Hobbit-heads: this summer, Toronto will be one of 11 North American cities hosting a Lord of the Rings cast reunion featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood.

The special event, announced today, will take place as part of Fan Expo, on August 29, in celebration of the film trilogy’s 25th anniversary.

Related: “I’m deeper than people assume”: Sarah Gadon on the creepy brilliance of Wayward

“These evenings are expected to sell out faster than pints at The Green Dragon,” said a press release, and on that note, we’d love to see Toronto go full Swiftie mode for our visiting Tolkienists—police on horseback dressed as Galadriel, a street called Frodo Baggins Boulevard and thematically named beverages at every bar.

We’ll throw a gin “Gimli” out there, but we have time to workshop this. Boromir-tini?

Advertisement

Related: The must-read books of the season

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.