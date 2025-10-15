A Lord of the Rings cast reunion is coming to Toronto

Photo by Bill Waters

Major news for Hobbit-heads: this summer, Toronto will be one of 11 North American cities hosting a Lord of the Rings cast reunion featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood.

The special event, announced today, will take place as part of Fan Expo, on August 29, in celebration of the film trilogy’s 25th anniversary.

Related: “I’m deeper than people assume”: Sarah Gadon on the creepy brilliance of Wayward

“These evenings are expected to sell out faster than pints at The Green Dragon,” said a press release, and on that note, we’d love to see Toronto go full Swiftie mode for our visiting Tolkienists—police on horseback dressed as Galadriel, a street called Frodo Baggins Boulevard and thematically named beverages at every bar.

We’ll throw a gin “Gimli” out there, but we have time to workshop this. Boromir-tini?

Advertisement

Related: The must-read books of the season