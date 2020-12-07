Three ways to customize your favourite cannabis beverages

Get into the season by creating a unique non-alcoholic holiday beverage using a Little Victory or House of Terpenes cannabis beverage

While we won’t be able to partake in all the holiday revelry that we’re used to, we still deserve to celebrate this season with a twist on the familiar. Making it this far into 2020 is no small feat! To enhance your (adult) beverage game, Toronto bartender extraordinaire Evelyn Chick created three custom non-alcoholic beverages using Little Victory and House of Terpenes cannabis beverages. To formulate the recipes, Chick paired the flavour profiles for each beverage with complementary notes to create a truly unique taste experience.

Before you start sipping, here are a few must-know cannabis basics. Little Victory’s Sparkling Blood Orange is a low-potency, naturally flavoured drink. With 2.5mg of both THC and CBD, this libation is better suited for the cannabis newbie. The House of Terpenes Myrcene and Sparkling Tonic, with botanically sourced flavours, has a medium potency, with 5mg of both THC and CBD, and is better suited for a more experienced cannabis consumer. If cannabis consumption is new to you, visit an authorized cannabis retailer—where you can shop these bevvies—and have one of their expert “budtenders” point you in the right direction. If online shopping or curbside pickup is more your speed, be sure to check out the potency and serving suggestions. And as always with cannabis beverages, remember to start with a low amount of THC, sip slowly and do not mix with alcohol.

Spiced Berry Blood Orange

This juicy yet tart and fresh concoction complements the blood orange flavours beautifully. It is a winter delight that is rich in flavour and texture.

Ingredients

2oz Mix berry Juice (Evelyn chose Blackberry and Blueberry)

0.5oz Spiced Maple Syrup (Evelyn recommends Martin’s Sweet Farm)

0.75oz Lemon Juice

1 Egg White

Ice

Little Victory Sparkling Blood Orange Beverage

(Optional) Blackberries and thyme for garnish

Instructions

In a canning jar or shaker tin, combine berry and lemon juices, syrup and egg white. Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds.

Add ice to fill the liquid plus more (about 3/4 of the way). Cover and shake for another 10-15 seconds.

Strain into a tall glass

Top with 4oz Little Victory Sparkling Blood Orange Beverage (90ml).

Garnish with a blackberry and a tiny thyme. Sip responsibly!

Green Pear Refresher

This beverage is both herbal and floral. The pear and combination of herbs goes great with the earthiness of the House of Terpenes Myrcene and Sparkling Tonic.

Ingredients

3 tablespoon sweetened pear compote (pear jam works too)

3/4 tablespoon local honey

1 or 2 sprigs fresh herbs, such as sage or rosemary

0.75oz Lime juice

Ice

House of Terpenes Myrcene and Sparkling Tonic

Instructions

In a canning jar or shaker tin, combine pear compote, honey and lime juice.

Take herbs and put in the middle of your palm and clap hands together to release oils. Add it to the juice mixture.

Cover and shake to break down compote/jam.

Add ice to fill the liquid plus more (about 3/4 of the way). Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds.

Strain into a tall, narrow glass filled with ice.

Top with 4oz House of Terpenes Myrcene and Sparkling Tonic.

Garnish with a nice sprig of herbs. Sip responsibly!

Vanilla Chai Twist

This short and delicious delight packs in flavours of vanilla and warm chai, paired with Little Victory Sparkling Blood Orange Beverage for a seasonal cannabis beverage

Ingredients

1.5oz Vanilla Chai Agave*

0.75oz Lemon

Ice

Little Victory Blood Orange Sparkling Beverage

(Optional) Orange peels for garnish

* Brew 1/2 cup of strong vanilla chai tea and mix with 1/2 cup of Agave Nectar. Bottle, date and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Instructions