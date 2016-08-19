Shopping

Inside Warby Parker’s first Canadian store on Queen West

Inside Warby Parker’s first Canadian store on Queen West

Inside Warby Parker’s first Canadian store on Queen West

By | Photography By Jenna Marie Wakani |  

By | Photography By Jenna Marie Wakani |  

331A0283

Shopping for spectacles on Queen West just got a little cooler. Warby Parker, the New York–based maker of stylish frames that don’t cost an arm and a leg, officially opened the doors to its Queen and Euclid location this month. Like its other stores, this one appeals to bibliophiles by channelling library vibes: novels from iconic Canadian authors like Margaret Atwood and Sheila Heti are for sale, sophisticated walnut pannelling covers the walls and the checkout counter is under a backlit sign that reads “Reference Desk.” Which is to say nothing of the hundreds of pairs of specs that line the shelves, each of which is named after a famous author, character or other literary figure.

The store’s terrazzo tiles and custom-made brass lamps are meant to resemble a government building:

331A0052

The brand worked with renowned New Yorker illustrator Maira Kalman (who also illustrated Elements of Style) on a bookish mural that covers the entire back wall:

331A0030

For its north-of-the-border launch, Warby Parker designed an exclusive style with blue-tinted lenses and translucent frames that’s only available at this Toronto location ($150):

331A9975

All the books displayed below the frames are for sale:

331A0272

The brand also created a guide on the best places to read in Toronto. It was designed by artist Jason Polan:

331A0088

Here’s a look inside:

331A0141

This regal dog sculpture is sitting on co-ordinating hard covers (these jacket-less books are purely for decoration):

331A9992

Also available in the store are a collection of reading-themed stationery cards designed by American fashion illustrator Joana Avillez:

331A0007

 

This pair of playful sunglasses was made for a Bellwoods park party ($150):

331A0216

684 Queen St. W., 437-889-0046, warbyparker.com.

Topics: Queen West Store Guide Warby Parker

More cool new stores

Shopping

Inside Holt Renfrew's gigantic, swanky new Square One location

Shopping

Inside Little White Sneakers, a designer consignment store for kids

Shopping

Inside Shinola, the Detroit-based brand's first Toronto location

Shopping

Inside Mellah, a Moroccan rug–lover's dream in Dufferin Grove

Shopping

Inside the Drake General Store's giant new Queen West flagship, with a café, barbershop and New Balance boutique

Shopping

Inside Tuck Shop Trading Company's new, Muskoka-themed Rosedale shop