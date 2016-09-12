Style

Real Weddings 2016: Inside a Midsummer Night’s Dream-inspired affair at the Hart House

By | Photography By Erin Leydon |  

DSC_5947

The story Nicholas Pye and Miranda Urbanski’s whirlwind romance sounds like an art-school fairytale: they first bonded over Nicholas’ moody portraits, exhibited at the Birch Contemporary gallery (he’s a photographer and OCAD professor), had their first date at the Drake Hotel and got engaged eight months later in the middle of a thunderstorm at the Venice Biennale. They’re both creative thinkers (Urbanski is a marketing manager by day, painter by night), and enjoyed working together on an aesthetic vision for the big day. Luckily, they had the same idea: an ethereal English garden party at the University of Toronto’s Hart House, inspired by  Midsummer Night’s Dream. Here’s how they pulled it off:

 

DSC_8173

Cheat sheet

Date: June 4, 2016
Photography: Erin Leydon Photography
Bride’s Dress: Hayley Paige
Flowers: Blush and Bloom
Groom’s Attire: Garrison Bespoke
Hair and Makeup: Kevin Murphy, John Steinberg and Associates
Venue: Hart House, University of Toronto
Caterer: Hart House
Cake: Joni and Cake
Music: University of Toronto String Quartet (ceremony), Sidecar Jazz Indie Trio (cocktail and reception), and DJ Misty (late-night party)
Invitations: Smitten on Paper
Planner: Valary Thompson (Hart House)
Guests: 120

They planned the entire celebration in just ten months:

DSC_6048

The hardest part of the process, the aesthetically-minded couple says, was finalizing the design for the invitations. “It sets the tone for the whole wedding,” Pye says. “We wanted them to be properly branded.” In the end, they settled on a floral theme with calligraphy:

EAL_8541

Rain was forecast for the day of the wedding, so they set up the ceremony inside instead of in the courtyard. They were initially disappointed (especially since it was sunny most of the day), but ended up loving the stately, old-world atmosphere:

DSC_6474

Urbanski walked down the aisle to the melodic “Clair de Lune.” Both her mother and grandmother had used the same song when they were married:

DSC_6865

Miranda’s mother read Shakespeare’s Sonnet 114 at the ceremony, a tribute to the bride’s love of the Bard, and also her namesake, the heroine Miranda from The Tempest:

DSC_7145

The flowers were inspired by the English countryside:

DSC_6663

The event’s music was important to Pye. The couple hired three sets of musicians: a string quartet for the ceremony, a jazz trio for dinner and a DJ for dancing (their first dance was to a rare Bowie track “Wild as the Wind”):

DSC_7405

The couple also hand-picked each song for every playlist, and spent a whole day agonizing over the order of play for the string quartet. “We wanted it to be a little heavier and moodier,” Pye says. “Not overly frothy:”

DSC_6693

For dinner, the couple used the Hart House’s in-house caterer, and served a duo of beef tenderloin and Cornish hen.

DSC_7244

The lining of Pye’s suit was decorated in motorcycles. “It was very James Bond,” says Urbanski. Their signature cocktail, an Aperol spritz, was a nod to their engagement in Venice:

IMG_8657

The dress code was “cocktail garden party chic.” They didn’t have official wedding parties, so close friends participated by reading a poem at the ceremony or making a speech (“We didn’t want there to be this sense of hierarchy,” explains Pye):

IMG_8673

The five-tier almond cake was made by local baker Joni and Cake. Joni hand-sculpted each of the fondant flowers based on a mock-up of their table arrangements:

DSC_7216

After trying on dozens of dresses, Urbanski ended up going back to the second one she found, with an intricately beaded illusion floral bodice. “It looked like it was made out of magic,” she says:

DSC_6370

She also wore an heirloom handkerchief of her grandmother’s that she tied with ribbon around her bouquet:

DSC_7119

The couple left for their suite in the Shangri-La Hotel at 1 a.m., and they were sent off by a pathway of guests waving sparklers:

DSC_8219

Their ride was a 1964 Rolls Royce that Pye picked out because it was the same car John Lennon used to drive. “It was,” he says, “actually extremely uncomfortable.”

DSC_8186

Topics: Blush and Bloom Hart House Real Weddings University of Toronto

