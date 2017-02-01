House of the Week: $1.4 million for a house near the east-end waterfront
Address: 183 Willow Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Rick and Rochelle Declute, Declute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,388,000
Previously sold for: $470,000 in 2005
The place
A large semi, located a few minutes’ walk to Lake Ontario.
The history
The exterior is very turn-of-the century, with three storeys of solid red brick. The interior is more modern. Renovations completed in November included the creation of a new, open floor plan on the main level. Although the inside of the house no longer looks its age, it does retain one throwback feature: an unusually generous amount of square footage.
Here’s the foyer:
The living room:
There are oak floors throughout the house, including here, in the dining area:
There an office:
And here’s the kitchen:
There are five bedrooms on the upper two floors of the house. Here’s one of them:
And the master bedroom, on the third floor:
And the backyard:
Big selling point
Two bedrooms on the second floor have their own walk-out decks:
Possible deal breaker
The basement is unfinished, although there’s a rough-in for a bedroom down there, for whenever the owner decides to complete the job.
By the numbers
• $1,388,000
• $5,214.83 2016 taxes
• 3,000 square feet
• 1,200-square-foot basement
• 25-by-118.50-foot lot
• 5 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms