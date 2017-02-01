House of the Week: $1.4 million for a house near the east-end waterfront

Address: 183 Willow Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agents: Rick and Rochelle Declute, Declute Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,388,000

Previously sold for: $470,000 in 2005

The place

A large semi, located a few minutes’ walk to Lake Ontario.

The history

The exterior is very turn-of-the century, with three storeys of solid red brick. The interior is more modern. Renovations completed in November included the creation of a new, open floor plan on the main level. Although the inside of the house no longer looks its age, it does retain one throwback feature: an unusually generous amount of square footage.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room:

There are oak floors throughout the house, including here, in the dining area:

There an office:

And here’s the kitchen:

There are five bedrooms on the upper two floors of the house. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom, on the third floor:

And the backyard:

Big selling point

Two bedrooms on the second floor have their own walk-out decks:

Possible deal breaker

The basement is unfinished, although there’s a rough-in for a bedroom down there, for whenever the owner decides to complete the job.

By the numbers

• $1,388,000

• $5,214.83 2016 taxes

• 3,000 square feet

• 1,200-square-foot basement

• 25-by-118.50-foot lot

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms