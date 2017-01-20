Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a King West penthouse with a thoughtfully redesigned interior

Address: 78 Tecumseth Street, Penthouse 1702

Neighbourhood: Niagara

Agent: Allan Consky, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage

Price: $2,195,000

The place

A King West penthouse with unobstructed south views and contemporary finishes. The first level has a balcony, a terrace and an open-concept living-dining area, plus a library that could be used as a third bedroom.

Here’s the kitchen:

The library is dominated by a piece of artwork by Tim Lee:

There’s a sleek floating staircase to the second floor:

On the second-floor landing, there’s a den area:

The guest bedroom:

And one of two balconies:

The history

Real estate consultant Guy Knowles bought this penthouse from the builder. Although he saw plenty of potential, he hated the finishes, so he replaced the flooring throughout, added a dark marble island with matching kitchen countertops and decked out the master suite in walnut:

Big selling point

The master suite shows some real attention to detail. There’s marble in the master bathroom:

And a dressing room with custom cabinets:

Possible deal breaker

The floating stairs are a visually striking feature, but they make the place impractical for anyone with bad knees or young children.

By the numbers

• $2,195,000

• 1,777 square feet

• $962 in monthly maintenance fees

• 219-square-foot terrace

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 balconies

• 1 den

• 1 library

• 1 dressing room