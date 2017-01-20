Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a King West penthouse with a thoughtfully redesigned interior

Address: 78 Tecumseth Street, Penthouse 1702
Neighbourhood: Niagara
Agent: Allan Consky, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $2,195,000

The place

A King West penthouse with unobstructed south views and contemporary finishes. The first level has a balcony, a terrace and an open-concept living-dining area, plus a library that could be used as a third bedroom.

Here’s the kitchen:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-2

The library is dominated by a piece of artwork by Tim Lee:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-3

There’s a sleek floating staircase to the second floor:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-4

On the second-floor landing, there’s a den area:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-5

The guest bedroom:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-6

And one of two balconies:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-10

The history

Real estate consultant Guy Knowles bought this penthouse from the builder. Although he saw plenty of potential, he hated the finishes, so he replaced the flooring throughout, added a dark marble island with matching kitchen countertops and decked out the master suite in walnut:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-7

Big selling point

The master suite shows some real attention to detail. There’s marble in the master bathroom:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-9

And a dressing room with custom cabinets:

toronto-condo-for-sale-78-tecumseth-street-8

Possible deal breaker

The floating stairs are a visually striking feature, but they make the place impractical for anyone with bad knees or young children.

By the numbers

• $2,195,000
• 1,777 square feet
• $962 in monthly maintenance fees
• 219-square-foot terrace
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 balconies
• 1 den
• 1 library
• 1 dressing room

The Hunt

