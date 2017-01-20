Condo of the Week: $2.2 million for a King West penthouse with a thoughtfully redesigned interior
Address: 78 Tecumseth Street, Penthouse 1702
Neighbourhood: Niagara
Agent: Allan Consky, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $2,195,000
The place
A King West penthouse with unobstructed south views and contemporary finishes. The first level has a balcony, a terrace and an open-concept living-dining area, plus a library that could be used as a third bedroom.
Here’s the kitchen:
The library is dominated by a piece of artwork by Tim Lee:
There’s a sleek floating staircase to the second floor:
On the second-floor landing, there’s a den area:
The guest bedroom:
And one of two balconies:
The history
Real estate consultant Guy Knowles bought this penthouse from the builder. Although he saw plenty of potential, he hated the finishes, so he replaced the flooring throughout, added a dark marble island with matching kitchen countertops and decked out the master suite in walnut:
Big selling point
The master suite shows some real attention to detail. There’s marble in the master bathroom:
And a dressing room with custom cabinets:
Possible deal breaker
The floating stairs are a visually striking feature, but they make the place impractical for anyone with bad knees or young children.
By the numbers
• $2,195,000
• 1,777 square feet
• $962 in monthly maintenance fees
• 219-square-foot terrace
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 balconies
• 1 den
• 1 library
• 1 dressing room