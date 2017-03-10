There’s an all-cereal pop-up in Toronto today
Later today, some will celebrate the end of the work week with a pint, maybe a glass of wine or two. Others will get in line for a nice cold… bowl of cereal. Cereal Box Café is popping up on Dundas West to serve a menu of childhood favourites with a selection of milks (including lactose-free and soy, so nobody’s left out of the fun), and mix-ins from the traditional (bananas, blueberries) to the avant-garde (Oreos, Reese’s Pieces). Bowls with two mix-ins start at $6, with additional charges for more mix-ins or flavoured milk. Here, a handful of posts from the café’s Instagram account—for inspiration.
This bowl doubles up on both peanut butter and chocolate. Smart.
Note the token Cocoa Puffs. The rest: not cereal.
Oh, Glossettes. Well, this is practically Raisin Bran!
They’re just trolling poor Lucky the Leprechaun with this bowl.
Good god, are those cinnamon hearts? We’re done here.
Cereal Box Café, 867 Dundas St. W., @cerealboxcafe