There’s an all-cereal pop-up in Toronto today

Later today, some will celebrate the end of the work week with a pint, maybe a glass of wine or two. Others will get in line for a nice cold… bowl of cereal. Cereal Box Café is popping up on Dundas West to serve a menu of childhood favourites with a selection of milks (including lactose-free and soy, so nobody’s left out of the fun), and mix-ins from the traditional (bananas, blueberries) to the avant-garde (Oreos, Reese’s Pieces). Bowls with two mix-ins start at $6, with additional charges for more mix-ins or flavoured milk. Here, a handful of posts from the café’s Instagram account—for inspiration.

This bowl doubles up on both peanut butter and chocolate. Smart.





Note the token Cocoa Puffs. The rest: not cereal.

The sky is the limit when you are at Cerolla 😍 #cerealcafe #cerealbox A post shared by CerealBox (@cerealboxcafe) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:05am PST





Oh, Glossettes. Well, this is practically Raisin Bran!





They’re just trolling poor Lucky the Leprechaun with this bowl.

Who used to only eat the marshmallows from a bowl of lucky charms? 😝 A post shared by CerealBox (@cerealboxcafe) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:12pm PST





Good god, are those cinnamon hearts? We’re done here.

The wait is finally over! 🙌🙆🙌 Countless options for #CerealLovers #Cerealbox #cerealbar #torontoeats A post shared by CerealBox (@cerealboxcafe) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Cereal Box Café, 867 Dundas St. W., @cerealboxcafe