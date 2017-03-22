Listen to this year’s Juno jazz nominees mash up Drake, The Weeknd, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes

Awards shows don’t usually spawn friendships. But when Toronto crooner Matt Dusk was nominated for a Juno Award in the Vocal Jazz Album category, he called up his competitors and invited them to spend a day with him in the studio. Along with singers Heather Bambrick and Barbra Lica, Dusk recorded a swinging, big-band mash-up of five pop songs by some of his fellow Juno nominees: Drake, The Weeknd, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes and Sia. It’s bizarre—and whole lot of fun. Have a listen below.