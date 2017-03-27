A guide to all of Drake’s tattoos (that we know of)

I never had you, although I would be glad to / I’d probably go and tattoo your name on my heart

—Drake, “Houstatlantavegas”

More life, more ink. Toronto’s most famous musician is also a human canvas, having accumulated some 25 or so tattoos over the years—including a few, um, more questionable designs (see #1, a new tat Drizzy got last week). Here’s the lowdown on every one we could find.

1. Drakkar Noir bottle

Where: Left shoulder

Why: Before he popped the Champagne Papi alias, Drake’s Twitter handle was @drakkarnoir—a play on his own name and the cologne of choice for old-school playboys.

2. Sade portrait

Where: Left torso

Why: He met the “Smooth Operator” singer earlier this week during his European tour and decided to add this image, along with the sweetest autograph: “With Love Sade X.”

3. Flower and bee

Where: Right shoulder

Why: In celebration of his More Life playlist, Drake visited Swedish artist Niki Norberg to get this rendering of the pink flower emoji OVO used to promote the project.

4. “Unruly” flaming skull

Where: Left shoulder

Why: Supposedly inspired by dancehall star and collaborator Popcaan, whose single “Unruly” was debuted by Drake on OVO Sound Radio weeks before the tattoo was revealed on Instagram.

5. Jack-o-lantern

Where: Right forearm

Why: Besides the obvious (jack-o-lanterns are awesome), no one knows for certain. The pumpkin could represent Calabassas—the Spanish word for “pumpkin” and California neighbourhood where Drake lives. It’s also a symbol of October, Drake’s birth month.

6. Prayer hands emoji and a 6

Where: Right forearm

Why: They’re early incarnations of two of Drake’s common symbols: praying hands and the 6.

7. “Everything happens for a reason sweet thing”

Where: Left forearm

Why: “Words of wisdom,” according to Drake.

8. 6 God praying hands

Where: Right forearm

Why: If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late–era Drake got all fancy and tatted over his prayer hands emoji (see #6) with a more artistic, intricate rendering. He called it “level[ing] up.”

9. bbk

Where: Left shoulder

Why: Short for “Boy Better Know,” the U.K. grime collective headed by Drake’s friend and collaborator Skepta.

10. Camouflage shark

Where: Right forearm

Why: Drake and sometime-soulmate Rihanna famously went to Ripley’s Aquarium together, and now have matching tattoos. It’s a famous couple thing—you wouldn’t understand.

11. RiRi eating ice cream

Where: Right bicep

Why: Because Rihanna and ice cream are both wonderful. It appears to be based on a photo that hangs in Fring’s.

12. “All kinds”

Where: Right bicep

Why: A nod to his circle of friends, who would frequently use the phrase. Another popular saying in that circle: “Take care.”

13. 416

Where: Right torso

Why: It’s Toronto’s OG area code and the origin of “the 6.”

14. Dad portrait

Where: Right bicep

Why: Drake’s musical father, Dennis Graham, flexes a badass ’stache in a mugshot.

15. CN Tower

Where: Right bicep

Why: “Toronto with me always,” reads the caption, even though…

16. Eye of Horus

Where: Left bicep

Why: Drake replaced the CN Tower tat with this design, which appears to be a take on the ancient Egyptian Eye of Horus, a symbol of good health, protection and royalty.

17. CN Tower, take 2

Where: Left bicep

Why: In Drake’s defence, he replaced the old CN Tower with a new one made up of musical symbols.

18. East Side compass

Where: Left bicep

Why: To express Drake’s love for Toronto’s east side. G-Way, a Scarborough neighbourhood, gets a heavy shoutout on More Life.

19. “Oktober Lejonhjärta” Lion

Where: Left forearm

Why: Swedish for “October lionhearted,” a tribute to courage and Drake’s birth month. Maybe. There’s also an unconfirmed Internet tale that Lejonhjärta is the surname of Elizabeth and Victoria, two models who spent the night of December 22, 2015, drinking with our hero. The sisters claim they convinced a drunk Drake to get this one.

20. Houston Astros logo

Where: Right shoulder

Why: Drake’s adoration for Houston and its music scene (he and Bun B go way back) is well documented. He once rapped, “H-Town my second home like I’m James Harden.”

21. Uncle and grandmother

Where: Centre back

Why: This large, detailed portrait honours Drake’s grandmother, Evelyn Sher, and his uncle Steve. Both pushed Drake to pursue a career in music.

22. Aaliyah portrait

Where: Left back

Why: Drake boldly got the face of the gone-too-soon R&B star tattooed on his back in December 2011. Obsessed with the singer for years, he released a posthumous collaboration, “Talk Is Cheap,” in 2016.

23. Mom portrait

Where: Right back

Why: Sandi Graham is the constant female love in Drake’s life. He’s taken her on tour, he’s brought her out on stage and she’s a frequent muse in his lyrics.

24. Songbird and XO 20

Where: Left shoulder blade

Why: An early piece that nods to The Weeknd (XO), once dubbed the “Songbird of his Generation.” A small printed “20” is said to be a reference to OVOXO’s crew of 20 friends, which has been referenced in verse.

25. OVO owl

Where: Right shoulder blade

Why: The ubiquitous stamp of Drake’s October’s Very Own, used for his friend crew, music collective and brand.