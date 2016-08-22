Drake’s summer of shameless selfies is filled with the most random celebs

Like Taylor Swift before him, the 6 God has been peppering his Summer Sixteen tour with a ton of celebrity cameos and posing all over Instagram with his new besties. Unlike Taylor’s (in)famous #squad, though, the A-listers in Drizzy’s posse have been a little more, well, random. Sure, it felt right when Aubrey brought LeBron James out during his show in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this month. Then things started getting weird.

My WCW even though it's Monday. Shania. 🌹✅😍 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 14, 2016 at 11:02pm PDT

During his Nashville show, Drake told the crowd that he was “doing this for Shania.” Looking at this photo, it’s not hard to believe. He doesn’t just look happier than she is—he looks happier than anyone’s ever been.

Views from The Joe. #WelcometoDetroit Photo cred: @jeremydeputat A photo posted by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Aug 16, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT

A few days later, during a stop in Detroit, Drake posed with Eminem—quashing rumours of a beef between the two rappers.

Splash bros with the coach. @frenchmontana @therealdennisg A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 12, 2016 at 1:59am PDT

After a show in New York, Drake posted this snap with his dad and artist French Montana, who is, at this point, way less famous than Drake’s dad (sorry, French Montana).

PHILLY A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2016 at 11:48pm PDT

In Philadelphia, Drake spent some quality backstage time hanging out (and, if that drink in his left hand is any indication, indulging in some double-cup love) with his mentor Lil Wayne.

@alexa_lemieux coming through with the best gift ever! Thank you A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 17, 2016 at 10:06pm PDT

In Pittsburgh, Drake met up with Alexa Lemieux, daughter of hockey superstar Mario Lemieux, who gave him a jersey signed by her dad. Drake called it the “best gift ever.” Drake is very polite.

✅ A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 5, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

We’re not sure why we’re so surprised that Drake and Naomi Campbell look this cute together, but it’s surprising. They’re so cute!

SUMMER SIXTEEN TOUR IN DC WITH THE PREZ A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2016 at 9:45pm PDT

Maybe the most delightful Instagram curveball Drake’s thrown us is this amazing backstage photo with Kevin Spacey. It’s tough to tell if Drake is suppressing a smile or just trying to look appropriately serious, given he’s meeting the era’s most famous fake president.