Some photos of Justin Bieber at the season’s last Leafs game

Justin Bieber may lack the cultural cachet of Drake, but he has something in common with the 6 god: an abiding affection for MLSE sports teams. At last night’s Leafs game, a season-ending playoff bout against the Washington Capitals, Bieber and his retinue staked out some box seats the ACC and took in the action. Here are some photos.

Bieber had a couple very special custom Leafs jerseys loaded onto his jet for the occasion:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

And he did actually wear one of them at the game:

two very good pictures of Justin Bieber at the Leafs game wearing a jersey that says "Da Biebz" pic.twitter.com/8MAiph8bS0 — Ryan MacDuff (@rymacduff) April 24, 2017

Bieber’s short, gap-toothed friend is Jaxon, his younger brother:

At least we made it farther than the Montreal Canadians ! This young team has so much potential! Let's go all the way next year!!!! Btw favourite picture me and my little bro crushing life! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

And now we know who that other jersey was for:

Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne at the Leafs game and the tv announcer has no idea who she is like brah did u even *see* PAPER TOWNS? pic.twitter.com/yxheMWNefL — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 24, 2017

Sun columnist Joe Warmington had a decent view of Bieber’s box:

Nice to see @justinbieber having fun. He's really enjoying watching big game with his pals. Regular #leafsnation fan pic.twitter.com/v4DZkV43I9 — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) April 24, 2017

The official photo-op. The guy on the right appears to be Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s dad:

The Bieber boys are in the house tonight. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/mycrfvJ3Hc — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 24, 2017

And some video of Bieber in action, courtesy of the game’s Punjabi-language broadcast: