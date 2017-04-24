Some photos of Justin Bieber at the season’s last Leafs game
Justin Bieber may lack the cultural cachet of Drake, but he has something in common with the 6 god: an abiding affection for MLSE sports teams. At last night’s Leafs game, a season-ending playoff bout against the Washington Capitals, Bieber and his retinue staked out some box seats the ACC and took in the action. Here are some photos.
Bieber had a couple very special custom Leafs jerseys loaded onto his jet for the occasion:
And he did actually wear one of them at the game:
two very good pictures of Justin Bieber at the Leafs game wearing a jersey that says "Da Biebz" pic.twitter.com/8MAiph8bS0
— Ryan MacDuff (@rymacduff) April 24, 2017
Bieber’s short, gap-toothed friend is Jaxon, his younger brother:
And now we know who that other jersey was for:
Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne at the Leafs game and the tv announcer has no idea who she is like brah did u even *see* PAPER TOWNS? pic.twitter.com/yxheMWNefL
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 24, 2017
Sun columnist Joe Warmington had a decent view of Bieber’s box:
Nice to see @justinbieber having fun. He's really enjoying watching big game with his pals. Regular #leafsnation fan pic.twitter.com/v4DZkV43I9
— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) April 24, 2017
The official photo-op. The guy on the right appears to be Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s dad:
The Bieber boys are in the house tonight. #TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/mycrfvJ3Hc
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 24, 2017
And some video of Bieber in action, courtesy of the game’s Punjabi-language broadcast:
Here's what happens when @JustinBieber makes an appearance on the Hockey Night Punjabi broadcast. #Beliebers #BeLeafers #Sorry pic.twitter.com/sHFVzLrm5s
— Hockey Night Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) April 24, 2017