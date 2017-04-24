Sports

Some photos of Justin Bieber at the season’s last Leafs game

Justin Bieber may lack the cultural cachet of Drake, but he has something in common with the 6 god: an abiding affection for MLSE sports teams. At last night’s Leafs game, a season-ending playoff bout against the Washington Capitals, Bieber and his retinue staked out some box seats the ACC and took in the action. Here are some photos.

Bieber had a couple very special custom Leafs jerseys loaded onto his jet for the occasion:

And he did actually wear one of them at the game:

Bieber’s short, gap-toothed friend is Jaxon, his younger brother:

And now we know who that other jersey was for:

Sun columnist Joe Warmington had a decent view of Bieber’s box:

The official photo-op. The guy on the right appears to be Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s dad:

And some video of Bieber in action, courtesy of the game’s Punjabi-language broadcast:

