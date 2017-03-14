The super-luxurious getaways where Toronto celebrities escape the winter
There are luxury resorts, there are VIP sections at said resorts and then there’s where Toronto’s superstars stay. Here, a sneak peek at a few of their favourite retreats
Drake
The resort: Casa de Campo
The location: La Romana, Dominican Republic
The price: From $1,350 per night
The scene: This 2,800-hectare spread on the southeast coast of the island used to be home to a sugar mill, but now it’s a choice destination for moneyed sun seekers. It has three golf courses created by legendary designer Pete Dye, a 100-hectare shooting range, an equestrian centre, and a marina with snorkelling and sport fishing.
The extras: Golf fiend Drake stayed in a villa with its own butler and golf carts for cruising the property.
The patrons: Kanye West, A-Rod and Cameron Diaz.
Coco Rocha
The resort: Villa Diana
The location: Saint-Tropez, France
The price: $103,000 per week
The scene: Celebs can rub shoulders at local nightclubs, go luxury yachting on the Mediterranean and—at least one week every year—catch a few flicks in nearby Cannes.
The extras: The villa Rocha rented is outfitted with 16 TVs, a gym, a cinema room, a wine cellar and a separate studio accommodation for “staff.”
The patrons: Villa Diana’s high-wattage clientele list is a fiercely guarded secret.
Justin Bieber
The resort: Waterfalling Estate
The location: Big Island, Hawaii
The price: $6,893 per night
The scene: The sprawling mansion was a private residence until last year, when it was sold. The new owner is converting it into a full-time luxury rental.
The extras: The stuff of bachelor party dreams—because no single person can enjoy a two-storey waterslide, helipad, 450-seat stadium, Olympic-size salt-water infinity pool, nine-tee golf course and glass-and-leather pneumatic elevator all on their own.
The patrons: So far, just Biebs and co.
José Bautista
The resort: Hacienda Beach Club
The location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
The price: From $5,675 per night
The scene: This one’s for vacationers who value their privacy. Visitors can hire their own chef and skip the on-site restaurant, and there’s also direct access to a secluded beach.
The extras: A-listers like Bautista can rent suites with private infinity pools beside their own outdoor dining room for the luxest of al fresco meals.
The patrons: Once upon a time—before the resort was rebuilt in 2005—retro high rollers like Raquel Welch, John Wayne
and the Rat Pack.
Nazem Kadri
The resort: Atlantis Paradise Island
The location: The Bahamas
The price: From $800 per night
The scene: It’s all about chilling by the water at this tropical complex, which is packed with 11 pools, a 57-hectare aquapark and white sand beaches—and there’s top-notch scuba diving nearby.
The extras: The 10-room Bridge Suite, at a jaw-dropping $34,000 per night, comes with three butlers, a housekeeper, two chefs and a chauffeur.
The patrons: Ryan Phillippe, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.
Tanya Taylor
The resort: Amanyara
The location: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
The price: From $2,364 per night
The scene: The ambience is as clean and minimalist as a Japanese tea house (i.e., there’s nary a blender drink or swim-up bar in sight). Private pavilions and multi-bedroom villas are secluded so guests hardly see one another; they can spend time exploring the nearby 27-kilometre barrier reef instead.
The extras: The priciest villas include their own chef and housekeepers (for outdoor dining salas, of course).
The patrons: Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Roger Federer.
Alessia Cara
The resort: Fontainebleau
The location: Miami Beach, Florida
The price: From $579 per night
The scene: A posh Miami modernist hotel with a rich 60-year history: it’s been a film set, a drug smuggler’s HQ and the subject of a Neil Young song. It underwent a $1-billion renovation in 2008.
The extras: Penthouse suites have balconies bigger than most homes (4,400 square feet), with pools and hot tubs.
The patrons: Britney Spears, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.