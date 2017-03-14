The super-luxurious getaways where Toronto celebrities escape the winter

The super-luxurious getaways where Toronto celebrities escape the winter

There are luxury resorts, there are VIP sections at said resorts and then there’s where Toronto’s superstars stay. Here, a sneak peek at a few of their favourite retreats

Drake

The resort: Casa de Campo

The location: La Romana, Dominican Republic

The price: From $1,350 per night

The scene: This 2,800-hectare spread on the southeast coast of the island used to be home to a sugar mill, but now it’s a choice destination for moneyed sun seekers. It has three golf courses created by legendary designer Pete Dye, a 100-hectare shooting range, an equestrian centre, and a marina with snorkelling and sport fishing.

The extras: Golf fiend Drake stayed in a villa with its own butler and golf carts for cruising the property.

The patrons: Kanye West, A-Rod and Cameron Diaz.





Coco Rocha

The resort: Villa Diana

The location: Saint-Tropez, France

The price: $103,000 per week

The scene: Celebs can rub shoulders at local nightclubs, go luxury yachting on the Mediterranean and—at least one week every year—catch a few flicks in nearby Cannes.

The extras: The villa Rocha rented is outfitted with 16 TVs, a gym, a cinema room, a wine cellar and a separate studio accommodation for “staff.”

The patrons: Villa Diana’s high-wattage clientele list is a fiercely guarded secret.





Justin Bieber

The resort: Waterfalling Estate

The location: Big Island, Hawaii

The price: $6,893 per night

The scene: The sprawling mansion was a private residence until last year, when it was sold. The new owner is converting it into a full-time luxury rental.

The extras: The stuff of bachelor party dreams—because no single person can enjoy a two-­storey waterslide, helipad, 450-seat stadium, Olympic-size salt-water infinity pool, nine-tee golf course and glass-and-leather pneumatic elevator all on their own.

The patrons: So far, just Biebs and co.





José Bautista

The resort: Hacienda Beach Club

The location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The price: From $5,675 per night

The scene: This one’s for vacationers who value their privacy. Visitors can hire their own chef and skip the on-site restaurant, and there’s also direct access to a secluded beach.

The extras: A-listers like Bautista can rent suites with private infinity pools beside their own outdoor dining room for the luxest of al fresco meals.

The patrons: Once upon a time—before the resort was rebuilt in 2005—retro high rollers like Raquel Welch, John Wayne and the Rat Pack.





Nazem Kadri

The resort: Atlantis Paradise Island

The location: The Bahamas

The price: From $800 per night

The scene: It’s all about chilling by the water at this tropical complex, which is packed with 11 pools, a 57-hectare aquapark and white sand beaches—and there’s top-notch scuba diving nearby.

The extras: The 10-room Bridge Suite, at a jaw-dropping $34,000 per night, comes with three butlers, a housekeeper, two chefs and a chauffeur.

The patrons: Ryan Phillippe, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.





Tanya Taylor

The resort: Amanyara

The location: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

The price: From $2,364 per night

The scene: The ambience is as clean and minimalist as a Japanese tea house (i.e., there’s nary a blender drink or swim-up bar in sight). Private pavilions and multi-bedroom villas are secluded so guests hardly see one another; they can spend time exploring the nearby 27-kilometre barrier reef instead.

The extras: The priciest villas include their own chef and housekeepers (for outdoor dining salas, of course).

The patrons: Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Roger Federer.





Alessia Cara

The resort: Fontainebleau

The location: Miami Beach, Florida

The price: From $579 per night

The scene: A posh Miami modernist hotel with a rich 60-year history: it’s been a film set, a drug smuggler’s HQ and the subject of a Neil Young song. It underwent a $1-billion renovation in 2008.

The extras: Penthouse suites have balconies bigger than most homes (4,400 square feet), with pools and hot tubs.

The patrons: Britney Spears, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.