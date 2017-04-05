Real Weddings 2017: Inside a lavish, summery celebration at Magna Golf Club

Maxine Waters and Andrew Crone first met at the end of middle school, when they were both touring the same private high school in Aurora. Apparently, Andrew came home and gushed to his mother about how he was going to spend the rest of his life with Maxine Waters. They were high school sweethearts for two years, but split up amicably before both attending Western for university. They had other serious relationships, but remained close friends in their 20s as they started their careers: he’s a personal trainer, she owned the now-defunct Bathurst boutique Riant. Andrew even trained Maxine’s dad and sister at one point. They got back together in 2010, after Maxine had what she calls a “lightbulb moment” following a rough breakup. “It sounds cliché, but spending time with him is just effortless,” she says.

Two years later, on a February day, Andrew brought her to the scenic trails of 99 Steps in Newmarket—where they said “I love you” for the first time in high school—and popped the question. They both already knew they wanted a summer wedding at a golf club near Maxine’s parents’ house, so the year-and-a-half engagement was relatively stress-free. “We really just chilled out for six months,” says Maxine. After that, Maxine enlisted wedding planner Melissa Andre to bring her vision of a light, ethereal and inviting celebration to life. “We wanted it to be unique, but not in a gaudy, over-the-top way.”

Cheat sheet

Date: June 14, 2014

Photography: Mango Studios

Bride’s Dress: Inbal Dror, Jimmy Choo shoes

Flowers: Melissa Andre Blooms

Groom’s Attire: Hugo Boss

Hair: Studio Fontana

Venue: Magna Golf Club

Caterer: Magna Golf Club

Cake: Cake Opera

Late-night food: Tiny Tims Doughnuts

Music: Soular

Invitations: Paper and Poste

Planner: Melissa Andre Events

Guests: 150

Before the ceremony started at 4 p.m., Maxine and her five bridesmaids had breakfast at the club and got their hair and makeup done in one of the suites. The guys, naturally, played a round of golf and got ready in five minutes. The bridesmaids all wore Monique Lhuillier; Maxine let them choose their own styles, but made sure they were in the same shade of blush:

Maxine’s parents are members at Magna, so she and Andrew had dined there frequently. They loved the old-world European feel of the building, the beautifully manicured grounds and the fact that there was an elevated circular terrace for the ceremony. Guests had views of the golf course and an old farmhouse in the distance. Maxine walked down the aisle to a string quartet playing an instrumental version of “Over the Rainbow”:

The day was a scorcher, so guests sipped on sangria and mojitos as they mingled outside before the ceremony:

The couple wanted to keep the ceremony as short as possible; it ran about 30 minutes. A close family friend officiated, and Maxine and Andrew wrote their own vows. “I still get people coming up to me and saying how much they loved our vows,” says Maxine:

Before dinner, the couple escaped to take photos by the sunset. Maxine’s hairstylist, Katie Fontana, tagged along to change her ‘do into a fishtail side braid:

Maxine and Melissa spent hours together brainstorming decor ideas, and came up with whimsical concepts like this Ferris wheel–inspired seating chart:

They constructed a white tent around the club’s stone fountain. The bright green carpet was one of Melissa’s ideas:

Maxine loved the different colour schemes (pink, green and blue) at the tables:

Melissa also made the massive silk flowers, which took at least five tries to get just right. They’re anchored at the bottom by real roses. “I knew we wanted a lot of flowers, just not in an ostentatious way,” says Maxine:

Live wisteria hung above the head table, bar and fountain:

Maxine and Andrew spent hours going over the menu together. “We’re huge foodies,” says Maxine. Luckily, they knew that they loved the on-site chef’s cuisine, which has a farm-to-table focus. Guests snacked on mini breakfast sandwiches and hash browns as appetizers (as an ode to the couple’s many hungover McDonald’s breakfasts in university) and dined on beef tenderloin and pan-seared black cod for dinner:

The bar was a big one:

Female guests walked away with macaron-shaped jewellery boxes:

The guys got paisley-printed pocket squares:

Toronto’s Cake Opera, which made Nicole Richie’s wedding cake, whipped up this five-tiered naked cake. It was a light strawberry and rosewater flavour with champagne icing, designed to be a spin on strawberry shortcake: