Check out the view from the top of Bloor-Yonge’s new skyscraper

Check out the view from the top of Bloor-Yonge’s new skyscraper



If the intersection of Bloor and Yonge looks a little taller these days, it’s not your imagination. One Bloor, Great Gulf’s undulating, Hariri Pontarini–designed skyscraper on the intersection’s southeast corner, is finally nearing completion after more than a decade of planning and construction. The building, about half of which is already occupied by condo residents, is expected to be finished by the end of 2017. (The anchor retail tenant, Nordstrom Rack, is supposed to be getting the keys in October.)

The building’s four penthouses, located on its 75th and 76th floors, haven’t come on the market yet. They’re still empty concrete shells, and it will likely be a while before the developer is able to find buyers for them. In the meantime, Great Gulf allowed us to bring a camera up to the 76th-floor balcony, where we grabbed an interactive, panoramic image of a view few Torontoians have seen before, from approximately 240 meters above Bloor Street.

Click and drag to look around, or click on the targets to walk to different corners of the space.