Why Bloor-Yorkville is the ultimate summer destination

Delicious eats, luxurious shopping experiences and plenty of live music make Bloor-Yorkville the place to be this summer

There’s no doubt that Toronto looks its best underneath the summer sunshine—and that’s especially true for the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Filled with some of the city’s best restaurants, hidden coffee and ice cream gems and high-end shopping destinations, Bloor-Yorkville is your one-stop shop to get outdoors and enjoy a perfect summer day. It’s being made even sweeter this season with CaféTO on Bellair Street, a city-wide project giving you more opportunities to dine outdoors and enjoy extraordinary epicurean experiences on extended patio space.

No plans afterwards? Stroll over to the 35th annual TD Toronto Jazz Festival (from June 24 to July 3) with your friends or significant other to take in some free music, or round up the family for Summer Music in the Park (from June 17 to September 11) at the Village of Yorkville Park. Along the way, don’t forget to find Ben Johnston’s contribution to Yorkville Murals along Bellair Street—an optical illusion celebrating community.

Live music, colourful murals, shopping and outdoor dining? Say no more. Here are the spots you need to hit on your next visit to Bloor Yorkville.

Highlighting the best ingredients through simple and uncomplicated yet delicious bites, David Rocco Bar Aperitivo brings Italy to you. Whether you go for the insalata di polpo, the stracciatella, anchovy and lemon zest crostone or the vast array of other quick bites in-house or to-go, you’re sure to experience a surprising burst of fresh, in-season flavours.

Aligning with celebrity chef David Rocco’s vision to bring life to the best of Italy, the establishment’s wine director and head bartender have paid extra attention to curating the drinks menu. Sip on the smoothest prosecco, their inventive take on the classic spicy margarita or our favourite, the coconut fat washed old-fashion for a boozy treat. And to end your meal? Indulge in the rich taste of their homemade gelato—notably the raspberry chocolate and the mascarpone berry flavours. “For me, it’s about creating an environment where people can come with their friends and family, or come by themselves to meet new friends. I was inspired by my travels in Italy, of course, but coming out of the pandemic, we need this connection,” shares David Rocco.

The taste of Southern Italy is just a few steps away in the heart of trendy Yorkville. Pair a Caprese salad with charbroiled calamari, a classic Siciliana pizza and a steaming bowl of Penne Arrabbiata at their cozy and romantic Cumberland St. home of 20 years and counting. Whether you enjoy your summer on their laneway patio or dine in to experience their elegant yet inviting exposed brick and wood furnishings, you (and your palate) will have an excellent time. Plus, you may have a celeb sighting with both Post Malone and the Raptor’s OG Anunoby having dined at Dimmi in the past.

Top off your perfect summer day at Kasa Moto, a two-story contemporary Japanese restaurant. For a lighter bite, satisfy your seafood craving with melt-in-your-mouth sashimi, their signature hamachi lettuce wraps, or a rock shrimp tempura with a refreshing yuzu pepper aioli on their sprawling rooftop terrace. And for something a bit more decadent? Try out their extensive array of wagyu, rice and noodle dishes alongside their classic brussels sprouts (thank us later). Looking to turn up the fun factor? Take advantage of their full-service bar inside their penthouse lounge, and sip on some Kasa Moto signatures like their Kasai, Kyoto Highball or Feeling Koi cocktails.

Experience an evening of opulence at Sofia Yorkville, one of the area’s most celebrated Italian dining destinations—and for a good reason, dinner here is an experience of its own. Curious for more? Sofia is what happens when design and art meet the pleasures of dining out. You can enjoy their European-inspired courtyard surrounded by colourful graffiti or dine indoors next to one-of-a-kind artwork, such as a Banksy or original Andy Warhol. With a complex menu layered with flavours and expert treatment of some of the best ingredients, there’s something for everyone at Sofia. The intimate seating makes easy connection and conversation—planning the ultimate date night just got way easier.

This summer, make a statement with the latest offerings from the Italian luxury fashion house located in the center of Bloor Street. Their stunning boutique with eye-catching window displays carries men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and watches.

Expanding on its flagship location’s vision of curating intimate shopping experiences, The Webster opened its first international store and ninth location in Yorkville. Filled with women’s and men’s luxury retail brands, Toronto-based shoppers can access a comfortable, luxurious and equally aesthetically pleasing experience exploring brands like Dion Lee, Agolde and Off-White.

Sneakerheads and streetwear lovers, meet your new favourite boutique. Out This World is the number-one spot for authentic, rare sneakers and streetwear from brands like Nike, Jordan, Supreme and more. Lusting over a pair of slides from the Yeezy Adidas collaboration? They’ve got you. Plus, shop their authenticated consignment where their team guarantees a higher payout for your consigned goods.

Get your caffeine fix morning or night at this thriving multi-roaster specialty coffee shop. Be wowed by incredible coffee art before taking a sip of some of the best beverages made from the finest beans. Located right off of Critchley Lane and facing the Village of Yorkville Park, your summer coffee runs just got more scenic. Pair your cup with one of their home-baked scones and grab one of their trendy tumblers or “sorry” mugs on your way out.

Chocolate-dipped Belgian waffle cones? Candy-topped scoops drizzle with caramel? Boozy ice cream flights, like raspberry limoncello or Jack Daniel’s chocolate? Yogurt bowls and sourdough avocado toasts? S’cream Ice Cream has something for all taste buds and vibes.

