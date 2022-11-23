Evergreen trees and Irish Whiskey: Jameson’s new tree lot at Stackt will be a festive holiday retreat

With a fire pit, live music and custom whiskey cocktails

Calling all lovers of fir trees, twinkling lights and warming beverages: for four days at the beginning of December, Jameson Irish Whiskey will be transforming part of Stackt Market into a gloriously cozy tree lot, letting urban shoppers bring home beautiful Evergreens without leaving the city core. The extravaganza is part of Stackt’s Holiday Hills festival, which is bringing six weeks of festive installations, experiences and events to their block at Front and Bathurst.

If your goal this season is to feel like the star of a quaint Hallmark movie, Jameson’s setup will not disappoint. Nestled between rows of more than a hundred four- and five-foot trees will be an outdoor fire pit blazing all evening long, around which guests can contemplate their arboreal decisions over a mouth-watering Jameson cocktail, Jameson Black Barrel Hot Toddy.

After bonding with new friends over a shared affinity for smoky-smelling clothes, you can challenge them to a game of cornhole, or take in a variety of live music before setting your sights on your ideal tree, popping it over your shoulder and strolling home.

Yes, we said pop over your shoulder: since most visitors will be local pedestrians, Jameson will be hand-wrapping each tree and placing them in customized shoulder bags for seamless downtown transport (and no awkward back pulls).

If a delightfully festive pre-holiday evening (where you could possibly even meet your latest Hallmark-inspired love interest) isn’t quite enough to lure you out of your early winter hibernation, all proceeds from the tree sales at the event will go to support the Fort York Food Bank, a community not-for-profit that supplies low-income individuals and families with a three-day supply of groceries and hot meals multiple times a week.

The trees are $30 each, and the four-day event is totally free to attend—it’s all about celebrating community and togetherness and honouring those simple joys that are sure to spark a warm-and-fuzzy feeling in the belly of even the Scroogiest city dwellers.

Hours:

Thursday, December 1: 4–11 p.m.

Friday, December 2: 4–11 p.m.

Saturday, December 3: 12–11 p.m.

Sunday, December 4: 12– 8 p.m.

28 Bathurst St., stacktmarket.com