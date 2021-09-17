These are the places you should visit across Canada

Following a year of masks, isolation and social distancing, domestic travel is opening up again

After more than a year of masking up, self-isolating and social distancing, many Canadians are eager to get out and explore their own backyards. While travel and tourism is still inching towards being fully open again, domestic travel in Canada is on the rise—and the Great North has much to offer in the way of jaw-dropping scenery, adventurous activities, and of course, great eats.

There’s no better time or place to be than Canada if you’re itching to get out of your comfort zone and hit the road. And if you’re going to do it, why not do it with a bit of pizzazz? Travel with style and ease with the Scotiabank Passport™ Visa Infinite* card.

The Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite card can help make it easier to break free from restrictions by putting you in control of your (next) journey. Thanks to its perks, it’s one of the ultimate travel cards, from access to airport lounges through a complimentary Priority Pass™ membership to no foreign transaction fees on foreign currency purchases and flexible Rewards points. Click here to learn more.

We’re blessed with four seasons in Canada, but we all know the country is unique in the fall and winter seasons.

Consider these Canadian destinations and activities when planning your next domestic vacation this fall or winter —and bring your new Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite card wherever you end up.

Nordik Spa-Nature, Québec

This Northern European-style spa delivers in the way of swimming pools, saunas, massage treatments and tasty eats. It’s truly the ultimate relaxation experience. While it’s open throughout all seasons, Le Nordik is extra special to enjoy in the cooler months as the leaves change overlooking rural Chelsea, Q.c. Enjoy a delicious bite to eat—from charcuterie boards to savoury sandwiches and wine pairings—at one of their two on-site restaurants between services or spend your day warming up in front of their fire pits while swapping pools.

SkyTrek Adventure Park, British Columbia

Feeling for an adventure? Visit one of British Columbia’s most popular outdoor attractions just outside of Revelstoke. Climb from tree to tree on ladders, nets, suspension bridges and swinging logs and fly down zip lines, all while taking in everything that natural Western Canada has to offer. Test your physical and mental stretch with the whole family and choose between four difficulty levels, so no one gets left behind.

Yukon Wild, Yukon

Now is the time to make your dream of visiting Northern Canada a reality. If you’ve dreamt of immersing yourself in pristine wilderness, Yukon Wild is where you’ll want to take your next holiday. Enjoy the warmth of comfortable lodges and log cabins, toasty fires and aurora borealis views. Choose to go on a three-day dog sledding adventure or relax at Gray Ridge Lodge, where all of your needs are taken care of—your only responsibility? Chill out.

Green Gables Cottages, Prince Edward Island

The Green Gables Cottages are located in picturesque Cavendish, adjacent to the world-famous Green Gables House. Choose from their cozy cottage options and enjoy proximity to Cavendish Beach, spend a day golfing at the nearby championship golf course, explore two nearby national parks and witness the beauty of the Island’s iconic red sand.

Tavern on the Hill, Ottawa

After an afternoon of site-seeing around Ottawa and checking out the country’s Parliament Hill, you might want to stop for lunch or dinner at Tavern on the Hill. Chow down on one of the restaurant’s famous gourmet hot dogs (with all of the toppings you could imagine!) and sip a cold brew while overlooking the Ottawa River and the gorgeous changing colours of Gatineau in the fall.

Metepenagiag Heritage Park, New Brunswick

Two national historic sites were saved from destruction in 1970s Moncton, N.b., after a company planned to expand its gravel pit into the community. This area is now known as the Metepenagiag Heritage Park, preserved and protected Mi’kmaq land now open to the public for anyone to experience and learn about the Indigenous heritage in the area. Visit their walking trails, engage in a Mi’kmaq language exercise and learn about the legacy of the Mi’kmaq peoples of Atlantic Canada.

Break free with the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite card. Click here to apply for your card from now until Oct. 31 and get up to $1600 in travel value◊, no annual fee for the first year†, and 5X the points on travel purchases±. All offers, products and features are subject to change.

◊Potential value in 1st year based on current offers, certain conditions and assumptions. Actual value will depend on individual usage and offer eligibility.

†Conditions Apply

±Up to $2500 in eligible spend for the first three months. Conditions apply.

™ Trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided for information purposes only. It is not to be relied upon as financial, tax or investment advice or guarantees about the future, nor should it be considered a recommendation to buy or sell. Information contained in this article, including information relating to interest rates, market conditions, tax rules, and other investment factors are subject to change without notice and The Bank of Nova Scotia is not responsible to update this information. References to any third party product or service, opinion or statement, or the use of any trade, firm or corporation name does not constitute endorsement, recommendation, or approval by The Bank of Nova Scotia of any of the products, services or opinions of the third party. All third party sources are believed to be accurate and reliable as of the date of publication and The Bank of Nova Scotia does not guarantee its accuracy or reliability.