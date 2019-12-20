Why Torontonians can’t get enough of this stylish new clothing-rental company

dresst is revolutionizing closets around the city

The sharing economy has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our lives (think: travel, transport, office spaces), and is finally coming to the one place that needs it most: our closets. It’s no secret that the retail industry—especially fast fashion—wreaks havoc on the environment. These days, shoppers are always searching for more sustainable options, and it’s starting to show: the resale industry is set to overtake the fast fashion industry by 2028. Clothing rentals are another cool way consumers can continue to look fabulous, totally guilt-free.

dresst is a new Toronto-based company that’s like the Netflix of fashion. It’s kind of like if you had a closet that always has exactly what you want to wear, takes up no space and also does your dry cleaning. Unlike other local rental companies, dresst focuses on all areas of style—not just formal dresses and gowns. For a $99 monthly membership, members get to rent three separate items to wear as much as they like each month (shipping both ways and all dry-cleaning costs are included). The platform is fully stocked with stylish pieces from high-quality brands like Ted Baker, Vince, Free People and Current and Elliot. Pieces are organized by size, type and function, whether you’re looking for an everyday office look or something for a swanky night out. Right now, there are a ton of cozy sweaters, practical plaid blazers and holiday looks to die for. We love this luxe Tiger of Sweden faux fur jacket, and this amazing leopard print dress by Equipment.

The ultimate goal of the platform is to streamline your life. Most Torontonians already own all the clothes they’ll ever need, and only purchase new items to keep up with seasonal trends, like a fuzzy oversized sweater for a holiday dinner or a slinky midi dress for New Year’s Eve. Assuming your closet is already stocked with quality staples, you can use the site for the more frivolous finds you wouldn’t want to invest in forever. Having a new crop of items every month means you’ll always have outfit options perfectly catered to the season and the type of events you have to attend. It’s like having a never-ending rotation of girlfriends’ closets to raid. By not impulse-purchasing fast fashion, you’ll have more space in your closet and money in your pocket. Allocating $99 per month is a lot less than what many people spend on clothing, and the set monthly fee (that you can stop or pause at any time) makes it much easier to fold into your budget than, say, if you were spontaneously going on thousand-dollar shopping sprees a few times a year. Plus, the average retail value of a package of three dresst items can be anywhere from $600 to $900, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

Fashion influencers are already hopping on board the dresst train: when you’re snapping Instagram content every day, it’s handy to be able to rely on a brand-new influx of goodies every month. Says Jill Lansky of The August Diaries, “As someone with way too many clothes, I’m always looking for ways to be more mindful of the environment. The fashion industry is second only to oil and gas in terms of pollution and women throw out 81 pounds of clothing a year.” Asha of La Wandreuse agrees that it’s great to be able to wear more while still reducing your environmental impact. She says, “dresst is a game-changing Toronto-based company that helps women elevate their everyday wardrobes for less and promotes sustainability in the fashion industry.”

That said, you don’t need to have thousands of followers watching your every style move in order to benefit from the service. dresst member Katie tried the platform and never looked back:

“I signed-up for dresst six months ago, assuming that I’d only use it to feed my ‘fashion bug’ in a more economical fashion. I was wrong. I’m now wearing dresst items every month! I get to wear high-quality outfits I’m super-excited to show off—seriously, I get compliments every single time I wear one—and I’ve been able to shave 15-20 minutes off my getting ready routine every day. Not only does this give me back much-needed time for other things, but I’ve actually found myself going out and seeing friends, shows and plays more often because I don’t have to stress about what I’m going to wear. I haven’t purchased an item of clothing since renting which has saved me a ton of money. I can’t imagine going back to my old shopping habits.”

