These Toronto Designers are Making Noise at Nordstrom

These Toronto Designers are Making Noise at Nordstrom

Canada’s best designers have something in common with Nordstrom—they know that style is personal and memorable, whether your vibe is head-to-toe glamour, or jeans and sneakers. Here, some of the most celebrated names in Canadian fashion describe their style ethos, and what being available at Nordstrom means to them. Find your store at Nordstrom.ca.

Corrine Anestopoulos on how her sleek, au courant jewellery line, Biko, features modern shapes with timeless appeal

ON SEEKING CONTRADICTIONS

Over the years, Biko has become about a contrast of shape, texture, line and pattern. I love mixing the sleek, reflective nature of luxe metals with a hammered texture, or making pieces that are wavy. I love playing with materials that are fluid against something a little more sharp and jagged.

THINKING OUTSIDE THE SEASON

Jewellery is a timeless thing. Trends come and go, but jewellery is without season. I make pieces that feel contemporary, but also like little heirlooms—things that you’ll want to hang on to over the years.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HOW I BUILD ON THE PAST

I’ll use an element from a previous collection in a newer piece of jewellery—like building off a hammered metal component I last season to make something that looks and feels completely different. I built the business aound the idea of found objects with stories to share, and I love seeing these stories evolve and shift over time.

WHY I LOVE CANADIAN DESIGN

Being a Canadian designer is wonderful. Canada is diversity—almost everyone here comes from somewhere else. I was born in Canada but I’m also Greek and Polish. To me, Canada is about the influences of many distinct cultures being brought together to feel like home.

THE NORDSTROM ADVANTAGE

When Nordstrom opened here, they jumped on board with Canadian designers. Working with Nordstrom has definitely opened up a lot of doors for Biko.

Greta Constantine designers Stephen Wong and Kirk Pickersgill on how their luxe looks are red carpet staples for Heidi Klum, Meghan Markle, Shania Twain and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

ON SEEING CELEBRITIES WEAR GRETA CONSTANTINE

Stephen: It’s recognition, appreciation and acknowledgment. For us, it’s a sign that we’re going in the right direction, and that the things that we do resonate with people.

Kirk: We’re not star chasers—while we love finding out when they’re wearing our clothing, it’s always a surprise to us. We’re always thrilled!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WHY TORONTO IS HOME

Stephen: Kirk and I both grew up in Toronto. We’re connected to the community here. We’ve never even thought about being anywhere else. In this day and age, you can be in Toronto and still have a presence in

New York or Paris.

Kirk: People are so surprised when they hear that we’re from Canada, or that Greta Constantine is produced in Canada. Our studio is on a little side street in Toronto, and while everyone’s expecting us to have a grand, fabulous workspace, we’re just happy being here. We’re proud to say that our garments are made in Canada.

THE NORDSTROM ADVANTAGE

Kirk: Being at Nordstrom is a huge compliment. It’s so exciting that they opened here. And when their buying office recognized us, and decided to carry us at The Toronto Eaton Centre and Yorkdale, it was exciting for everybody! It makes us feel like we’re growing and getting better.