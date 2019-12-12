A fun-loving, globetrotting couple hunts for the perfect holiday party look

A fun-loving, globetrotting couple hunts for the perfect holiday party look

In episode 2 of the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge, Toronto couple Matt Benfield and Omar Ahmed have 45 minutes to score the season’s party garb plus gifts for their closest friends

Lifetsyle bloggers Matt Benfield and Omar Ahmed describe themselves as “two boys brought together by the universe to conquer the world, take names, and be fabulous while we do it.” They’re also linked by a mutual love of great style, and a globe-trotting back story: Matt’s originally from North Carolina, Omar is from Manchester. They happened to meet in Berlin and moved to Toronto, where they settled down last year.

This holiday season, we enlisted the duo to take the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge. That meant enlisting the services of one of Nordstrom’s complimentary personal stylists to handpick two perfect holiday party outfits, plus a gift for each other—all in less than 45 minutes.

Along they way, Matt and Omar hung out in Nordstrom’s stylish Mens Clubhouse (a cool place to sip on a beer and try out their outfit choices) and had access to all of the services Nordstrom is known for, including shoe shine, an in-store concierge who will store your coats and shopping bags, a complimentary gift-wrap station and more. Watch the video to find out how Matt and Omar did—and if they beat the challenge clock.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Success! Matt’s holiday outfit consists of a BOSS Hartley sport jacket ($850), Frank and Oak merino wool turtleneck ($79.50) and Shoe the Bear Curtis cap-toe boot ($235). Omar picked out a pair of Lennox slim-fit jeans by Paige ($265), Club Monaco striped wool sweater ($119.50) and a slim-fit London Danez wool overcoat by Ted Baker ($839) and Dev Chelsea boots by Shoe the Bear ($195).

For their friends’ gifts, they selected a Kiehl’s Hydration Set ($45) and the Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz backpack ($80). All available in-store at Nordstrom.