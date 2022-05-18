Tap into these summer trends to get event and camera ready

Showing up and showing out just got easier with RW&CO.’s new ready-to-wear summer collection

We spent the last couple of years indoors, which for most of us, meant that we only gravitated towards our comfiest clothes. But as the city opens up and warmer days inch closer and closer, many Torontonians are ready to step out in their best. With RW&CO.’s latest collection, you won’t have to choose between comfort and style—from dresses and jumpsuits to suits and crisp shirts; they have you covered.

And just in case you missed the memo, summer 2022 is just as much the season for lightweight linens as it is for eye-catching prints, bold colours and head-turning looks. It’s the summer of being, doing and saying “yes,” so gather the ones you love and RSVP yes to everything. At last, dear reader, we will all have a chance to dress up and go out—from date nights and evenings at the gallery to parties and after-work patios. Need outing and outfit ideas? Look no further, we put together the ultimate list of places to see and the best ways to be seen.

Work hard, play harder

Whether you’re grabbing drinks at an after-work social or meeting up with your lovers and/or (we’re not judging) friends, you can show up comfortably and effortlessly dressed to the nines. Easily shift your ready-to-work dress into your ready-to-werk dress with a few accessories and casually mix and match a t-shirt with your suits to go from formal to approachable. Grab a seat at the just re-opened community favourite, Rhum Corner or the hard-to-get-into-but-so-worth-it MIMI Chinese and Osteria Giulia and make the most of those summer Fridays!

Sunday fun-days

Weekends are for brunching, farmers’ markets, and cherry blossoms at High Park. But they’re also for cool events like Doors Open Toronto and the plethora of experiences happening during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. With the vast array of happenings on your weekend itinerary, you can readily opt for a casual daytime dress, a dynamic jumpsuit perfect for any event, or airy, breathable, lightweight dresses and suits made of natural fibres like linens and cotton.

Suit up for a screening or show

After a couple of years in sweats, it’s about time we get dapper and suit up. Yes, you can take your suave look from the office to happy hour, date night and more, but why not elevate your look for the next screening or show you attend, too? Depending on the look you want to go for and where you’re headed—from Hot Docs Film Festival, Luminato Festival, and NXNE Festival to one of the many upcoming exhibits at the AGO—you can slide into a slim or a tailored fit suit. And if you’re heading to the Inside Out Film Festival featuring documentaries, feature and short films and more by LGBTQ+ creators, wear your pride with a colourful number! From cool blues and teals to warm pinks and peaches, this season, bright and bold colours are in.

Shut down the function in a showstopping number

Depending on how you look at it, life is a runway, so why not put your best foot forward for any and all of the summer events on your social calendar? Slip into a special occasion or little black dresses and whip out your crispest white dress shirt to look chic, sophisticated, and camera-ready for wedding, gala and soiree season. Whether you want to play it up or tone it down really depends on the shoes, the bag and the lip. The world is your oyster, or in this case, your personal fashion show.

