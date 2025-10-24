The indie fragrance brand beloved by the Toronto Raptors

If you’ve ever dreamed of what exactly a Toronto Raptor smells like, your prayers have been answered. A fragrance brand beloved by the team’s players and coaches has been quietly operating out of a showroom in Kensington Market since 2024.

Located at 66 Nassau Street, the sleek home of Sarmador Fragrances is decked out with vintage records, a motorbike sourced from Los Angeles, crystal tableware, and pictures of Rolexes and vintage cars. It’s upscale and a little bit slick—much like the fragrances themselves, a collection of seven unisex scents that can be worn individually or blended together to create new combinations.

Founded in 2024 by barber Will Abanador and mechanic Jodel Sarmiento, the brand is inspired by their shared Filipino heritage and mutual love of vintage watches and low-rider car culture.

Despite having just four Instagram posts, the brand has already attracted a legion of high-profile fans, including Toronto Raptor Ulrich Chomche, former Raptor and current Los Angeles Laker Christian Koloko, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, Raptors’ G-League affiliate coach Brandon Leftwich, and Juno Award winner Saif Shawaf. Admittedly, Abanador’s status as barber for the likes of Brandon Ingram, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet has helped attract the clientele.

Each signature scent is handcrafted by Abanador and Sarmiento in small batches. The packaging—ridged glass with chrome accents—is thoughtful too. “It’s designed to mimic the bells and whistles of vintage low-riders as well as the timeless, aspirational qualities of Rolex watches,” Sarmiento says.

As cool as it all is, it’s not out of reach: anyone can book a free 30-minute appointment and have Sarmiento walk them through the fragrances of their favourite players—with no pressure to buy. In other words, now anyone can smell like a (hopefully off-duty) Raptor.

