The quest for a classic holiday outfit with a delicate spin

DIY maven Denise Wild takes the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge

Denise Wild loves making things. The crafting and DIY author not only frequently appears on TV with her ingenious creations, she also co-founded a company that mentors and inspires kids through sewing. This holiday season, the self-described suburban mom—who says her personal style is about “everything comfortable, easy and ready to go”—is on the hunt for a classic party outfit with pretty delicate details, something to wear to high tea with her friends or to her annual family Christmas party.

To prove that she doesn’t have to break a sweat to get the job done, we put 45 minutes on the clock, and sent Denise off on the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge to find find her ideal outfit, plus a present for her similarly craft-minded daughter, all before the timer runs out. We introduced Denise to the Nordstrom Toyshop, a winter wonderland of kids’ stuff, as well as to the in-store concierge—a complimentary service that stored her coat while she shopped, and was on hand with tips for finding virtually anything around the city, from food and drink options to family entertaining.

How did she do? Watch the video to find out.

Success! Denise paired a Rachel Parcell Cambridge long-sleeve dress that gives her both lace and ruffles ($179 and a Nordstrom exclusive) with Sam Edelman’s Hazel pointy-toe pumps ($174.95). She finished the look with a champagne-coloured Rebecca Minkoff Leo envelope clutch ($125). And as a stocking stuffer for her daughter, she picked up Glow-in-the-Dark Slime Shakers ($19.99). All available in-store at Nordstrom.