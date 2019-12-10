Introducing the Nordstrom holiday shopping challenge

How to find the perfect holiday outfit and gifts for your loved ones in less than 45 minutes flat. Episode 1: Jess Lam

This holiday season, Nordstrom has you covered with a range of services—on-site gift-wrapping, expert shoeshine and sneaker buffing, plus a concierge service that will take your coat and shopping bags and let you shop hands-free. Best of all, there’s complimentary advice from Nordstrom’s crew of stylists, who will handpick your holiday outfits and steer you to the perfect gifts for everyone on your list—at any price point.

To prove it, we asked a group of stylish Torontonians to see if Nordstrom’s style experts can find them one amazing party outfit and two presents in less than 45 minutes.

First up to take the challenge is content creator and newlywed Jess Lam, a self-described “everyday street style girl” with a penchant for great denim, outerwear and sweaters. Jess is looking for a fashionably casual cocktail party look, plus cozy gifts for her loungewear-loving mom and hard-to-shop-for husband. “I’m really excited to have an outfit as a go-to whenever I’m not sure what to wear to holiday parties,” she says.

Watch the video to find out how Jess did—and if she beat the clock.

Success! Here are the details of Jess’s holiday haul: Her casual party look consists of versatile pieces, including a Frame v-neck pleated top ($533), the Birkin blazer by Toronto-based brand Smythe ($795), plaid flare pants by Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Button Detail (a Nordstrom exclusive and, at $109, a steal), Louise et Cie Karas pointy toe mule pumps ($174.95) and Jenny Bird Walter chain choker ($115.) For her mom, Jess picked out comfy flannel pyjamas by PJ Salvage ($99) and Nordstrom Butter crew socks ($15) and for her husband, she selected a super-soft Nordstrom Men’s Shop cashmere and silk v-neck sweater ($255). All available in-store at Nordstrom.