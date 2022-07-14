6 fashion-forward trends you need to tap into this summer

Plus: What to expect from Nordstrom’s epic Anniversary Sale

With warm weather in full swing, it’s the perfect time to have fun with fashion and embrace new summer trends. Thankfully, Nordstrom is making that even easier for fashion lovers with its annual and much-anticipated Anniversary Sale.

From July 15th to the 31st, shoppers can buy brand new items at limited-time low prices both in-store and online. Featured brands include Rag & Bone, Hugo Boss & Charlotte Tilbury along with a few new additions like Mini Boden and Naked Wardrobe. Items will be available for men, women and kids under every category including beauty (special shout-out to our Estee Lauder and MAC lovers). They even have stylists on the floor available to offer quick and free fashion advice and help you build out a whole new wardrobe.

Along with the sale, Nordstrom will also host an in-store daily happy hour from 2:30-5:00 p.m. from July 14th to the 31st, which will include a menu of drinks and light bites at specialty pricing in their various locations. They’ll also host 18 days of beauty events both in-store and online; on July 16th will be an in-store celebration of all-things beauty featuring special offers, gifts with purchase, samples and makeup tutorials.

Ready to start shopping and elevate your summer wardrobe? We chatted with Stefanie Lowe, an in-house stylist at Nordstrom, for her take on this season’s hottest trends plus easy tips on how to make them your own.

Cut-outs

From tops and dresses to shoes, cut-outs are all the rage this summer. Whether you’d like to rock an open back, an exposed side or a cheekier stomach reveal (show off those abs), you can make this trend your own by looking for cut-out pieces that you feel confident in.

“We’re seeing cut-outs on the back, the side, the neckline, the shoulder, even on shoes and activewear. It’s super fun,” says Lowe. “My tip? Keep your accessories minimal and let the cut-out do the talking. Keep everything super simple, down to your hair and makeup.”

Patterns + Textures

Summer is the perfect time to make bolder fashion choices and this season, it’s all about vivid patterns and textured pieces. Luckily for you, the one-of-a-kind Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features a wide variety of vibrant pieces that you can mix and match into eye-catching looks.

“We’re seeing lots of texture and loud prints shine through; think faux leather or more retro patterns,” says Lowe. “You can dive in loudly with bold matching sets, or you can make a nod to this trend by incorporating single pieces into your look. Either way, being bold is an absolute must. Don’t be afraid to take risks, then you can accept all the compliments.”

So, go for a loudly patterned dress or jumpsuit or a certain texture from head to toe (hello, faux leather matching set), or you can pair a bolder piece with some denim and break it up.

White Shoes

Whether it’s sneakers, booties or a pair of pumps, white shoes are a staple in a summer wardrobe (and beyond if styled correctly). They’re the easiest way to tie together a look and have the power to fully dress it both up or down.

“Nothing screams fresh like a pair of white shoes. My two favourite choices are a white sneaker and a white cowboy boot,” says Lowe. “For an effortless look, wear your white sneakers with your dresses and trousers this summer. For a statement, rock a monochromatic look, pairing your white shoes with an all-white outfit.”

Denim

Skinny jeans are *finally* a thing of the past and now, there’s so much more room to play in the denim category, especially during the summertime. Whether you like a boot cut, flare, straight or a wide leg, these different cuts of denim are so versatile when it comes to styling different looks.

“Updating your denim for the season is the number one way to stay on-trend,” says Lowe. ”I love styling straight leg denim with an oversized poplin shirt, either worn open over a tank or with a half tuck.”

Summer Suits

As we make our way back to the office, it’s the perfect time to level up your summer work looks and find the perfect office-friendly pieces that can transition into happy hour without a hitch. The key is to stay light and breezy. For both men and women, find suits and blazers made with lighter materials and colours for both summer and fall.

“I love a matching set. We are seeing a relaxed suit vibe all over street style. Consider a pleated trouser short with a relaxed shirt, blazer or even vest,” says Lowe. “Mix up these statement pieces with sneakers for a more unexpected approach to everyday dressing.”

Accessories, Galore

Finally, the key to tying any look together is accessorizing. From sunglasses and jewellery to luxe timepieces and handbags, take advantage of The Anniversary Sale by looking for both summer statement pieces and more timeless accessories that you’ll be able to wear season after season.

“Sunglasses complete a look. What’s trending are geometric shapes—think hexagonal, rectangular or even square,” says Lowe. “Embrace the revival of nostalgic fashion with your accessories as well, and add a straw or trinket bag to your look.”

