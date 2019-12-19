A pair of sartorial opposites takes the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge

A pair of sartorial opposites takes the Nordstrom Holiday Shopping Challenge

Sisters Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf are obsessed with fashion, but with different points of view—one is into bold prints and colours, the other likes clean lines and neutrals. Let the challenge begin

Somalian-Canadian sisters Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf describe themselves as lifelong fans of fashion and beauty. “We often looked to one another for inspiration and found it especially enjoyable to mix and match clothing from our different styles,” they say on their popular lifestyle site.

According to Nasteha, “Nuni is very refined. She’s the Audrey Hepburn of the both of us. She likes clean lines and a very feminine aesthetic.”

“Nasteha is the complete opposite,” says Nuni. “She likes bold colors, wild prints, big hair, just loud everything. Pile it on, all on.”

This holiday season, they teamed up with a Nordstrom stylist to see if they could find the perfect holiday outfit plus a gift for each other and their mutual best friend—all in under 45 minutes. Nordstrom stylists are available in-store, by appointment and free of charge to anyone, along with a host of other amenities that come in handy during the holidays—shoe shine and sneaker buffing, a concierge service to stash your coat or guide you to city hotspots, and complimentary giftwrapping.

Watch the video to find out how the Yusuf sisters did—and if they beat the challenge clock.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Success! Nasteha is dressed in an A.L.C. Margaret gold-sequin mock-neck top ($585), a copper midi skirt by Smythe ($395), Rebecca Minkoff Leo envelope clutch ($125) and Steve Madden Vela booties ($175.95). Nuni wears a long-sleeved velvet wrap maxi dress by WAYF ($115), Steve Madden Winnings booties ($189.95) and a glittery clutch by Rebecca Minkoff ($168). For their mutual best friend (and her pup), they picked out a Kurt Geiger leather shoulder bag ($365), a Dog Threads x Peanuts Snoopy gog shirt (a Nordstrom Exclusive, $56) and a Diggity Dog Woof Rose dog toy ($18.50). All available in-store at Nordstrom.