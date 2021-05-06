Nine flower studios that will deliver fresh florals to your home every month

Whether you’re looking to brighten up your home office or want to send your loved ones a fragrant gift, here are nine local flower and plant studios offering fresh weekly, monthly or seasonal subscription programs.

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

What’s available: Weekly or monthly custom bouquets subscriptions and simple flower bunches. Deliveries are available across the GTA and free within Cabbagetown. Starting at $45 per order.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “Our flower bunches were planned as daily low-cost Instagram-only specials for Cabbagetown residents, but they’ve become extremely popular for people all over the city. So we’ve just added them as a weekly subscription,” says owner Anji Shukla.

Neighbourhood: Seaton Village

What’s available: Farmer’s market flowers, floral arrangements and houseplants (available in three sizes) for delivery every 30 or 90 days.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “Our curated gift boxes, with macaroons, plushies and candles, are a big hit all year round. Everything in our boxes is ethically sourced from local Canadian companies or high-quality European brands,” says owner Suzanne Gardner.

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

What’s available: Weekly, monthly or seasonal subscriptions of three styles of floral arrangements—wildflowers, white blooms and full, vibrant palettes—as well as orchids. Deliveries are available across the GTA with a minimum of four orders. Starting at $80 per order.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “For Mother’s Day, we’re using a variety of scented springtime blooms, such as ranunculus, peonies, flowering branches, hellebores, hyacinths, tulips and other seasonal flowers,” says owner and head designer Rachelle Soucy.

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

What’s available: Hand-tied bouquets, vase arrangements or a rotating selection of plants and dried flowers. Deliveries are available across the GTA and some surrounding areas bi-monthly or monthly. Starting at $450 for six months.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “Peonies, daffodils, hellebore, butterfly ranunculus and tulips are just some of the flowers we’re loving right now,” says owner Lauren Pincente.

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

What’s available: Weekly or bimonthly subscriptions of hand-tied bouquets, fresh vase arrangements and houseplants. All arrangements are made based on the client’s specified lighting conditions, care ability and pot styles. There’s a minimum of six deliveries and Sweetpea’s serves areas across the GTA. Prices start at $45 per order.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “A lot of customers tell me they use the flowers to spruce up the background of their Zoom meetings. This month, we have tons of peonies, ranunculus and lilacs,” says owner Sara Jameson.

Neighbourhood: Bloordale Village

What’s available: Hand-picked, garden-style bouquets. Deliveries are available across the GTA every Friday or the first Friday of every month. Starting at $240 for a weekly four-week subscription.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “Expect all kinds of spring flower varieties, including peonies, tulips, roses. We select our palette weekly,” says owner and creative director Becky De Oliveria.

Neighbourhood: The Junction Triangle

What’s available: This eco-concious flower shop avoids single-use plastics and features weekly or monthly subscriptions of locally sourced garden-style floral arrangements. Deliveries are available across the GTA and all 12-month subscriptions come with a hand-made ceramic vase. Starting at $150 for their three-month subscription with free delivery.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “Every month, you’ll receive an entirely different arrangement, which is a good surprise. This month, we’re featuring all the local blooms and spring varieties grown within three hours of the store—including ranunculus, zinnias, double tulips and freesias,” says owner Jazmin Johnson.

Neighbourhood: The Junction

What’s available: Bespoke hand-tied bouquets available in three sizes monthly. Can be picked up from their storefront or delivered across the GTA on the 15th of each month. Starting at $150 for their three-month subscription.

Shopkeeper recommendations: “Our Mother’s Day special will be a mauve-coloured arrangement with local ranunculus and a $30 bottle of Gold Apothecary’s newest bath salts,” says owner Lauren Pincente. All Wildhood flowers are Ontario-grown and designs change monthly.

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

What’s available: Seasonal bouquets and potted plants, available monthly. There’s delivery across the GTA and buyers can choose delivery dates, length of subscriptions and container options.

Shopkeeper’s favourites: “We are using a lot of ranunculus, roses, tulips, hyacinth and stock in our designs,” says owner Amy Kain. Expect a pastel theme for their Mother’s Day arrangements.