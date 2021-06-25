Inside St. Regis Hotel’s sky-high new luxury spa

Inside St. Regis Hotel’s sky-high new luxury spa

In 2020, the St. Regis underwent an extensive renovation, ridding itself of the baroque gaudiness from its previous occupant, the Trump Hotel, and adding Iridium Spa, a 15,000-square foot pleasure palace located 31 stories above Bay Street. Here’s a look inside.

Although Iridium Spa technically opened late last summer, back-to-back lockdowns mean that few folks have been able to experience the brand-new amenities. Toronto-based design firm Chapi Chapo Design oversaw the expansion of the two-storey space, and the new reception area takes its colour inspiration from the shores of Lake Ontario. Right now, plexiglass adds a level of safety for patrons, who go through Covid screening and temperature checks prior to their treatments:

This is the new Iridium Lounge, flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows, where guests relax before and after treatments. The room is meant to evoke a muted Impressionist painting with textured Trove wallpaper and cloud-like sofas:

Each guest is treated to their own personal spa butler, who will wait on their every whim, whether that’s a cold glass of champagne or pressing your dress while you’re enjoying the pool. In non-pandemic times, an opulent champagne bar will be set up on the buffet. “Iridium Spa isn’t just about wellness, it’s about celebration,” says spa director Olga Kalinina. “We’re hoping we will have much to celebrate this summer”:

A quarry’s worth of marble can be found in the locker rooms. The dusty pink hue of the mirror and tufted stools was inspired by pinot gris grapes and chosen as a nod to Niagara’s icewine makers:

There are spacious steam rooms in both the men’s and women’s change-rooms, made of invisible grey marble:

The change rooms feature Dyson blow dryers and roomy showers. Each stall is outfitted with a Kohler shower system that allows you to control music, light colour, water pressure and temperature to the degree:

The spa has 11 treatment rooms, including two couples rooms. Right now, all decorative items and linen are removed, and the spa disinfects everything—including the walls and blinds—between guests. When facials are allowed once again, Iridium will offer the 400 treatment (from $480), a two-and-a-half hour pampering extravaganza that starts with a full body granita scrub followed by an aromatic massage. And if that wasn’t enough, they finish with a triple-active facial for youth, plumping and radiance:

The mani bar carries Essie, OPI and CND nail polishes. There’s also a pedicure area tucked behind the wall:

Guests who spend at least $100 on spa services have access to the hotel’s infinity-edge saltwater pool, hot tub and infrared dry cedar saunas: