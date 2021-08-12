Chic and cozy fall layering hacks

Chic and cozy fall layering hacks

We all know how the story goes—as the summer season begins to wind down and the leaves change to signify fall, we struggle to dress for up-and-down weather. We dress for the cool morning air, only to find ourselves searing under the midday sun. The key to surviving a Canadian change in season comes down to a simple trick: layering.

‘Tis the season of layers, layers and more layers, but it’s not as easy as just throwing on a bunch of different items. It’s a formula that takes some practice, knowledge of your own fashion sense and a few strategic wardrobe pieces, that all together will make your new life of layering a total breeze.

Not sure where to start? Nordstrom Rack has you covered. With every brand, style and all price points under one roof, it’s your ideal one-stop destination to shop for new fall layering fashionable pieces at a fraction.

Finally, here are our top tips for layering your favourite pieces while transitioning into fall.

Master the basics

Layering is king during the fall season. Besides being a helpful tool when combatting fluctuating temps throughout the day, it also makes styling outfits a lot more fun and creative. From mixing and matching silhouettes and textures to investing in high-quality faux leather or suede pieces (think biker jackets or booties), to having fun with your accessories—there’s a ton of room to play when it comes to layering looks and there’s no better time for it than autumn.

Mix styles and textures

Fall is all about mixing silhouettes and textures to give outfits dimension, and it’s easier than ever when you’re tasked with layering your clothes. Let your inner Gen Z E-girl out with a turtleneck worn underneath your favourite band tee. Pair a chiffon blouse beneath a cotton crewneck, lean into your patriotic side with a chic Canadian tuxedo (and have fun switching up the washes) or add elements of pleather to softer textiles like silk for an outfit that says expensive without trying too hard.

Invest in the perfect faux leather jacket

A faux leather jacket is the ultimate transitional piece that will never go out of style and elevates any outfit to take it from day to night. Pair it with a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt or throw it over a dress to give it an edge for an evening event. If you get too warm, let your inner chic Parisian out and throw or drape your biker jacket over your shoulders. It adds a certain je ne sais quoi, non?

If smooth, black leather isn’t your thing, opt for a denim jacket. Jean jackets are truly a fall wardrobe staple and can add an edge to any look. From dark wash to light wash, and coloured to embellished, the amount of versatility in the denim jacket category makes it incredibly easy to find your perfect piece that suits your original style.

Whether your heart’s calling for leather or denim, Nordstrom Rack‘s wide selection of jackets and outerwear has you covered.

Complete your outfit with the perfect pair of boots

Sweaters, jackets and long-sleeve blouses are just the beginning of the layering technique. Boots and booties provide fashionistas with the perfect opportunity to both be chic and stay warm. So, don’t put away those adorable dresses and skirts just yet! Pair them with tights and your new favourite knee-high boots—in smooth faux leather or suede—to keep your legs warm on those chillier fall evenings. More of a jeans gal? Layering your chic booties with a pair of skinny jeans is an easy way to level up your daytime look. Or do you crave that extra bit of edge? Don’t shy away from a bolder combat boot. Pair them with a distressed pair of jeans or even a flirty dress for a more daring contrast.

Make sure to visit your local Nordstrom Rack and peep through their extensive footwear section—you’re bound to find your sole-mate there.

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize

It’s 2021 and officially time we all stop shying away from incorporating hats into our looks. It’s the ultimate, versatile accessory that can instantly take a look from drab to fab, and is also a simple fix to a bad hair day. If your taste is on the preppier side, consider a wide-brimmed felt hat. Is your style more classic? Dabble with the elegant beret. Either way, have fun with it and make it your own. Finally, don’t forget that final touch of jewelry. Whether it’s a dainty gold necklace or bolder statement earrings, that extra hint of shine is another way to express your personal style and tie your whole fall outfit together.

Ready for fall yet? Visit your local Nordstrom Rack location and start browsing for fashionable and functional pieces at a fraction of the cost.